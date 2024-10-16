Hi
I recently moved into a house which has two ceiling speakers in the living/dining area, and two outdoor speakers in a patio area.
The speaker cables all run to a central point - a communications cabinet in a cupboard under the stairs. (Along with a patch panel, tv cabling etc).
I'd like to be able to connect up the speakers so that I can stream audio separately to the two zones (inside and outside).
I'm guessing I'll need a multi zone amp with wifi? Keen for suggestions on suitable kit to buy - I'm not an audiophile so won't need anything high end.
Thanks!