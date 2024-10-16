You have a couple of options. You can buy a multi zone amp or you can buy two amps and two streamers. If you go down the multizone amp route check that you can stream independently to both zones. Often only one zone will be able to be streamed to and you need another streamer to drive the second zone.

I have a WiiM mini driving a Fosi Audio mini amp for my outdoor speakers. It works decently and isn't expensive. The WiiM amp would also be a better but more expensive option which is similar to the Sonos Amp listed above but much cheaper. You'd still need two to have two independent zones.