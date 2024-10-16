Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Amplifier for ceiling/outdoor speakers?
SuperHemi

Geek


#317457 16-Oct-2024 20:16
Hi

I recently moved into a house which has two ceiling speakers in the living/dining area, and two outdoor speakers in a patio area.

The speaker cables all run to a central point - a communications cabinet in a cupboard under the stairs. (Along with a patch panel, tv cabling etc).

I'd like to be able to connect up the speakers so that I can stream audio separately to the two zones (inside and outside).

I'm guessing I'll need a multi zone amp with wifi? Keen for suggestions on suitable kit to buy - I'm not an audiophile so won't need anything high end.

Thanks!

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3298263 16-Oct-2024 20:32
Maybe more than you want to spend - but I think this will do exactly what you’re looking for, to two sets of stereo ceiling speakers.

 

https://www.sonos.com/en-nz/shop/amp




Handle9
  #3298267 16-Oct-2024 20:46
How are you going to run two separate zones off one amp? It's just an single channel amp, you'd need two to do what OP is looking for.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3298270 16-Oct-2024 20:52
You're quite right - I thought it was two but it isn’t. Runs two pairs of speakers - but one channel.




Handle9
  #3298271 16-Oct-2024 20:53
You have a couple of options. You can buy a multi zone amp or you can buy two amps and two streamers. If you go down the multizone amp route check that you can stream independently to both zones. Often only one zone will be able to be streamed to and you need another streamer to drive the second zone.

 

I have a WiiM mini driving a Fosi Audio mini amp for my outdoor speakers. It works decently and isn't expensive. The WiiM amp would also be a better but more expensive option which is similar to the Sonos Amp listed above but much cheaper. You'd still need two to have two independent zones.

Handle9
  #3298273 16-Oct-2024 20:56
Also be really careful the streamer you choose supports the services you use. Pretty much everything works with Spotify but it's a minefield otherwise.

Lolmil116
  #3298319 16-Oct-2024 23:01
Not cheap, but this is the 2 zone amp I have.  House I bought has 5 ceiling speakers in lounge for zone 1, with 2 in kitchen, 2 in dining room and 1 outside all on zone 2.  Sound quality is great, set up and interface is fiddly/old fashioned but useable.  

 

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/avrx1700hbke-denon-avr-x1700h-7-2ch-8k-av-receiver-black?srsltid=AfmBOorzJpjrCbBRPe0OaAaVD6uqd6VF43GrsMV2m6Si-ptMaET5JuhP-oI

 

 

SuperHemi

  #3314888 1-Dec-2024 20:06
Just reviving this thread, because I still haven't bought anything yet.

Would a WiiM amp with a basic speaker selector do the job?

I think I'd need to manually turn the outdoor speakers on/off as needed. But that doesn't bother me too much, because I won't use the outdoor speakers often.

Here's what I'm thinking of getting:

WiiM amp

Speaker switch



Tinkerisk
  #3314989 1-Dec-2024 21:22
Or two of them (cheap, nevertheless audiophile): https://fosiaudio.com/collections/amplifier

 

be sure to order the 48V power supply.




Handle9
  #3314995 1-Dec-2024 21:50
It should work fine. Just check the power and impedance ratings on your speakers if you want to drive both sets of speakers at the same time.

The WiiM streamers are great, my mini has been flawless.

richms
  #3315008 1-Dec-2024 23:53
I am never a fan of anything between a speaker and an amplifier.

 

Many of those switches do stupid things like put speakers in series which totally messes up the sound unless they are identical drivers in identical cabinets, or treat the -ve terminal as common between channels which will kill your amp if its a bridge output (most class D ones are)




nztim
  #3315033 2-Dec-2024 08:57
First thing you need to check is are the speakers 8 ohm or 100V line

 

This will determine the amplifier that you purchase if its 8ohm you need to make sure that impedance is matched the load connected to the speaker terminal on the amp

 

if its 100v line the transformers do the impedance matching for you then just need to make sure your amp is of sufficient power to drive the speakers on the line




pchs
  #3315059 2-Dec-2024 10:39
+1 for the Sonos Amp solution - works very well you'd just need a couple of them, or you could also look at then the new Unifi/Ubiquiti PowerPlay Amp

