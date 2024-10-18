I've owned pretty much all the major brands and flagship models of ANC headphones since Blackbox released their quite amazing M10's many years ago. I have a problem, but headphones anonymous isn't a thing, so my wife continues to suffer :)

I don't think you can go past Sony or Bose for ANC. Others do a decent job.

I end up with the Sony's each round of testing because I like how they sound, and I like their touch controls on the side. They are a bit hot on the ears, which I dislike, but overall, I prefer them.

I have mostly switched to True Wireless Models, and in that regard, Bose are the leaders and it's not even close for second place. The problem with that, is you can't plug into the planes entertainment, though bluetooth connectivity is said to be starting to roll out next year. If you pack your own entertainment as I often do now, then True Wireless are much more convenient.

The XM4's collapse are are more compact as a result, the XM5's are a far better sounding headphone, and the microphone is significantly better, however they don't collapse and as such are larger to pack.

If I was in your position, depending on budget, I'd get my kids XM3's second hand, and XM4's or XM5's for my wife and I depending on what size she wanted to carry around. Technics have excellent sound quality and decent ANC and can be got on special as well.