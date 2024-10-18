Hey Geekzoners,
Family of 4 going on overseas trip in a year, wife's asked to look at noise cancelling headphones for us all.
It's actually harder than I thought when you factor in things like 'does noise cancelling work if you connect 3.5mm?' which I cannot find anywhere for the JBL Jr 460NC's I'm looking at for daughter.
Even emailed Harman, no response..
May I ask if anyone has bought any noise cancelling headphones recently and have any that they reccomend please?
Probably leaning towards Sony ULT for me (DnB 4 lyf.) and XM4s for wife, JBL 460NZC's for daughter.
For my son I was hoping to find a dual purpose and get a pair of NC headphones which can also pair to his PS4, only to find Sony have very deliberately prevented consumers just using any old BT headphones with the Playstation..
I mean BT does add a few ms lag, but also some do find successful workarounds.
So any input or advise is gratefully received! Thanks team.