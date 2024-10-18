Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Headphone advice please?
tehgerbil

#317474 18-Oct-2024 14:24
Hey Geekzoners,

Family of 4 going on overseas trip in a year, wife's asked to look at noise cancelling headphones for us all.

It's actually harder than I thought when you factor in things like 'does noise cancelling work if you connect 3.5mm?' which I cannot find anywhere for the JBL Jr 460NC's I'm looking at for daughter.
Even emailed Harman, no response..

May I ask if anyone has bought any noise cancelling headphones recently and have any that they reccomend please?

Probably leaning towards Sony ULT for me (DnB 4 lyf.) and XM4s for wife, JBL 460NZC's for daughter.

For my son I was hoping to find a dual purpose and get a pair of NC headphones which can also pair to his PS4, only to find Sony have very deliberately prevented consumers just using any old BT headphones with the Playstation..
I mean BT does add a few ms lag, but also some do find successful workarounds.

So any input or advise is gratefully received! Thanks team.

Batman
  #3298881 18-Oct-2024 14:34
all the ones i've had will provide NC with 3.5mm even the Kmart one, but YMMV

 
 
 
 

tigercorp
  #3298883 18-Oct-2024 14:44
We have had those JBLs for 2+ years, the NC does work when the cable is attached although the NC is really negligible when compared to any of the Bose QCs or Sony MXs. Regardless, our now 5 year old still likes her JBL set (and I really like the built in volume limiter that the JBLs and all other child targeted headphones seem to have).

 

For long hauls, I prefer the MX4 over the MX5 (I find the MX5 more comfy but too warm, and the MX4 fold while the MX5 doesn't so they take up less spacew) while the missus prefers her old QC30s to both of them.

tehgerbil

  #3298887 18-Oct-2024 14:55
Ooh, that is interesting. Thank you. I also read a few reviews that kinda implied Sony cheaped out on the XM5's a bit.

The Bose QC45's are just so expendy. I have found a cheaper model called the QC "SC" but cannot find any decent reviews online for them at all which is wierd..

Have you heard of/tried the ULT's? 

Thank you tigercorp your opinion was really invaluable.



scuwp
  #3298891 18-Oct-2024 15:49
Sony XM4's are simply fantastic.  Might be some good sales coning up soon.  Have seen them as low as $320 so far.   




heavenlywild
  #3298892 18-Oct-2024 15:51
Had my XM5s for 2 years now.

 

Apart from the padding not lasting (got a better replacement via AliE for 10 bucks) it's been amazing for calls, plane journeys and even running.




mrgsm021
  #3298895 18-Oct-2024 16:06
Currently rocking the Bose QC Ultra, have previously had Sony XM3, Bose NC700 and Technics A800.

 

Liking the new sound profile on the QC Ultra, the premium build and good on voice calls but battery life is a bit lacking.

 

XM3 was my first pair of NC headphones and liked the deep bass sound and it was the best headphone with NC at the time, but call quality was terrible.

 

Didn't like the sound profile on the NC700.

 

A800 was comparable to XM3 in sound quality but calls were good.

Qazzy03
  #3298897 18-Oct-2024 16:30
I went into JB Hifi last week as I am going overseas next year and want so NC headphones for the plane. 

 

I managed to try on and listen with active NC and music Sony XM4, XM5, ULT and the Bose QC & Bose QC Ultra. 
I found the XM5 fit not great for my head, XM4 was a good fit but ears started getting hot after one song. 

 

I found I like the comfort and sound of the standard Bose QC the best. 
Totally recommend going into a JB Hifi with the family to try out a range of headphones before buying.

 

I am keeping an eye on a better Bose QC sale, FYI Bose QC and Bosc QC "SC" are the same headphones, it is hardcase vs Soft Case. 

 

I think these might be hardcase, however the colour is a bit much for me.

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/bose-quietcomfort-headphones---moonstone-blue/N226763.html

 

 

 

 



qwertee
  #3298898 18-Oct-2024 16:38
Sony XM4 user here. Agree to above comment, specially for long haul flights. Also they fold unlike the XM5.
Also have tried my Jabra Elite 7 active in-ear phones that  has noise cancelling too. Perfect if you want to doze off without the bulk of the 
Sony XM4.

 

Another gadget that I use on flights is a bluetooth transmitting device called an  'airfly'   https://www.twelvesouth.com/products/airfly
Perfect to get rid of the cords and remain wireless.

 

Safe travels.

networkn
  #3298984 18-Oct-2024 20:26
I've owned pretty much all the major brands and flagship models of ANC headphones since Blackbox released their quite amazing M10's many years ago. I have a problem, but headphones anonymous isn't a thing, so my wife continues to suffer :) 

 

I don't think you can go past Sony or Bose for ANC. Others do a decent job. 

 

I end up with the Sony's each round of testing because I like how they sound, and I like their touch controls on the side. They are a bit hot on the ears, which I dislike, but overall, I prefer them. 

 

I have mostly switched to True Wireless Models, and in that regard, Bose are the leaders and it's not even close for second place. The problem with that, is you can't plug into the planes entertainment, though bluetooth connectivity is said to be starting to roll out next year. If you pack your own entertainment as I often do now, then True Wireless are much more convenient.

 

The XM4's collapse are are more compact as a result, the XM5's are a far better sounding headphone, and the microphone is significantly better, however they don't collapse and as such are larger to pack. 

 

If I was in your position, depending on budget, I'd get my kids XM3's second hand, and XM4's or XM5's for my wife and I depending on what size she wanted to carry around. Technics have excellent sound quality and decent ANC and can be got on special as well. 

Gordy7
  #3298997 18-Oct-2024 22:07
I am looking for wired headphones with pad inside dimensions 70 x 50 mm.

 

Terms such as around ear, over ear, on ear are all pretty hazy.

 

 




everettpsycho
  #3299039 19-Oct-2024 10:32
For your son on the ps4 I'd honestly just stick with using the 3.5mm jack on the controller and then you can buy an el cheaper boom mic off aliexpress that the mic is part of the 3.5mm jack at the headphones end. I have that for work with my Sony xm4 as Bluetooth in a congested office has had problems in the past and it works great as a $5 solution.

The other option for all of you if you can't use ANC over 3.5mm is a Bluetooth transmitter you can plug in to the plane and connect to. Overall it would be cheaper that way if you don't long term need $400 headphones.

Gordy7
  #3299046 19-Oct-2024 11:55
When I travelled overseas I bought one of these aircraft headphone adapters so that I could use my own headphones:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SEVOEM9214/Dual-35mm-Male-to-35mm-Female-Airplane-Headphone-A?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwjsi4BhB5EiwAFAL0YKxsEOnGuDXg3szynV6877Urj5_2RzXw94uzyyJ6tf3Pe2AClpr7IRoC0_UQAvD_BwE




alasta
  #3299063 19-Oct-2024 14:09
I have both the Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds and Airpods Pro 2. I would say both perform similarly in regards to noise cancellation. For audio fidelity it's hard to say which is better as they have quite different sound profiles, but I probably tend towards the more clinical presentation of the Airpods versus the more colourful presentation of the Bose. Either way, neither of them disappoints. 

 

So, I would say first and second place is a pretty close run between those two products. 

Stu1
  #3299110 19-Oct-2024 21:33
there is a good sale on Bose at the moment https://www.bose.co.nz/en_nz/products/headphones/noise_cancelling_headphones/QCSC-HEADPHONEARN.html?mc=21_PS_NC_PL_00_GO_&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAD3l1X2P2WklFAYeanSHjDdyC60sX&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIv-2n7IOaiQMVhWwPAh1T0jAxEAQYASABEgIsLPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#v=QCSC-HEADPHONEARN-BLK-WW

timmmay
  #3299114 19-Oct-2024 21:46
1More Sonoflow are good performance and very good value. I bought them for an overseas trip but ended up taking earbuds to save space, but regretted it as the earbuds started to hurt after a few hours into a long haul plane - had to take them out for a rest. Noise Cancelling doesn't work with 3.5mm socket, but I plugged this bluetooth transmitter into a variety of planes, sometimes with an airline adapter, and it worked perfectly. It has a blue light that flashes every 10 seconds which is annoying on a dark plane, so maybe look for a newer model or different brand, but it works well technically.

