ARC and eARC have improved markedly over recent years and I would now actually recommend people run with it, and not simply avoid it and default to optical.

A Chromecast video HDMI streamer connected to one of the HDMI inputs of an AVR will automatically switch when required if you have HDMI CEC on and will give you an advantage over 'Chromecast built in' AVR's as it will offer you audio and video, whereas 'Chromecast built in' will only offer you audio.

Re: reliability.

To be fair, a lot of AVR's now share the same Panasonic HDMI chipsets (it's not actually Panasonic, but a company who purchased a division from Panasonic and never changed the name)...

You're really looking to compare power, sound, ease of use, room EQ capabilities and connectivity requirements for your devices.

My summary of brands would be...

Yamaha - strong history in NZ, but their newest AVR is 4 years old, the oldest 6 years... making for a dated line-up that has fallen behind a little bit due to a lack of 4ohm compatibility and room EQ that doesn't handle bass overly well (if at all).

Denon - good room EQ and user-interface. Streaming + multi-room being re-invested in, some reliability issues for units made during COVID.

Marantz - sister company but with a different sounding pre-amp and now a very different aesthetic from Denon. Again, good room EQ and user-interface. 70% power guarantee means you get 70% of what is listed across 5 x channels.

Pioneer - some clearance deals possible, but it appears as if they are now gone-burger as Pioneer will no longer allow the current manufacturers to bolt units together under license as of the end of 2024.

Onkyo - newer higher spec units seem good, with built-in Dirac. However it's tricky to run and even harder to get a perfect result from. Can be found cheap, but sometimes it's simply because no one actually wants it...

Sony - one range with minor changes up the range. Cool UI, interesting room EQ but not much of a following in NZ due to interesting decisions re: what to carry here.

Anthem - cool room EQ but a pretty painful user experience if you ever need to dive into the menus. Average streaming experience, but well regarded sonic performance... certainly not the last word in 'affordable performance'.

My question - what speakers are you looking to drive and how many are there?