Good morning,
Im looking for advice to replace my 15 year old Yamaha AV receiver.
Is there any benefit to having it built in chromecast versus connecting a chromecast to one of the inputs. I'm never going to use up all the inputs so don't need to worry about that. For those that have chromecast built in, do you control your receiver through Google assistant or your phone? I'm wondering if I would regret not having that feature.
My current one requires 2 remotes as it doesn't have audio return via hdmi. I have heard about unreliability of ARC and that it doesn't always work. How do most people find it and can you ditch the second remote or will I still need it for when ARC doesn't work
Thanks