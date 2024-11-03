darthzilla123:

Hi all. I have recently moved into a house which is set up with ceiling speakers. There is 6 in the main lounge, 2 in the dinning area and 2 outside.

I'm assuming I will need to get a multi zone receiver to set these speakers up. I am not too worried about playing different sources in different rooms, just want the function to turn speaker volumes down depending on location.

I don't want to spend a lot of money on this, was wondering if I could use this for setting it up?

8-Zone Audio Amplifier System 800W - PV280BT

https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/12191-8-zone-audio-amplifier-system-800w-pv280bt?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwm5e5BhCWARIsANwm06ggpwW4c_HrxJygi7HF5rtDqCkRW0vMmwa8GbJxfAq_xcu3WNwoGVgaAuu2EALw_wcB

Or if there was something else in the market that would be better that wouldn't break the bank.

I don't know the Watts on the speakers unfortunately.

There is also a HDMI connection that comes out of the wall, which is connected to the HDMI cable into the TV. I know the amplifier in the link above does not have HDMI input, was thinking I would just connect via blue tooth to the TV.

Looking at the wall it looks like the 6 speakers in the lounge are in two zones, the living area is another zone and the last zone is the outside speaker.

I am pretty much a rookie when it comes to this technology, so any guidance would be much appreciated.

I had an old amp lying around so got a couple of the speakers working last night through the connections just to check that they worked.