darthzilla123:

Assistance with setting up some ceiling speakers in my new home
#317656 3-Nov-2024 09:03
Hi all. I have recently moved into a house which is set up with ceiling speakers. There is 6 in the main lounge, 2 in the dinning area and 2 outside.

 

I'm assuming I will need to get a multi zone receiver to set these speakers up. I am not too worried about playing different sources in different rooms, just want the function to turn speaker volumes down depending on location.

 

I don't want to spend a lot of money on this, was wondering if I could use this for setting it up?

 

8-Zone Audio Amplifier System 800W - PV280BT

 

https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/12191-8-zone-audio-amplifier-system-800w-pv280bt?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwm5e5BhCWARIsANwm06ggpwW4c_HrxJygi7HF5rtDqCkRW0vMmwa8GbJxfAq_xcu3WNwoGVgaAuu2EALw_wcB

 

Or if there was something else in the market that would be better that wouldn't break the bank.

 

I don't know the Watts on the speakers unfortunately.

 

There is also a HDMI connection that comes out of the wall, which is connected to the HDMI cable into the TV. I know the amplifier in the link above does not have HDMI input, was thinking I would just connect via blue tooth to the TV.

 

Looking at the wall it looks like the 6 speakers in the lounge are in two zones, the living area is another zone and the last zone is the outside speaker.

 

I am pretty much a rookie when it comes to this technology, so any guidance would be much appreciated.

 

I had an old amp lying around so got a couple of the speakers working last night through the connections just to check that they worked.

 

 

 

 

 

  #3304667 3-Nov-2024 09:36
Do you want to set up a home theatre with Atmos/DTS:X in the lounge, and then just kitchen and outside as music so 2 channel?

 

If you ok with Kitchen and outside being same music at same volume, plus home theatre in the lounge, you'll want a 'receiver' style setup, with 2nd zone for Kitchen and outside




  #3304897 3-Nov-2024 13:17
Yeah that sounds like the best plan.  The kitchen and outside speakers are pretty close.

  #3304902 3-Nov-2024 14:24
darthzilla123:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

what is written on the right hand bottom wall plate?

 

is there similar plates in the rooms with the speakers?  i wonder if they has a wired ir remote system so they could control it system from other rooms.



  #3304906 3-Nov-2024 15:08
It says Phone.  I think that relates to a Hills Home hub that was installed in the place when it was first built.

  #3304908 3-Nov-2024 15:24
mentalinc:

 

Do you want to set up a home theatre with Atmos/DTS:X in the lounge, and then just kitchen and outside as music so 2 channel?

 

If you ok with Kitchen and outside being same music at same volume, plus home theatre in the lounge, you'll want a 'receiver' style setup, with 2nd zone for Kitchen and outside

 

 

Would you have any suggestions for receivers that could do this?

 

I found this online, could i use this if I just wanted to have the lounge set up?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVAPIO1005/Pioneer-VSX-834-72-Channel-AV-Receiver-Amplifier-1?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwm5e5BhCWARIsANwm06hgl8qw61myhIstU9m4Whu0k7nzZ7qov0TNy39syFoGERHBDY9Lm-saAkrAEALw_wcB

  #3304918 3-Nov-2024 16:36
darthzilla123:

 

 

 

Looking at the wall it looks like the 6 speakers in the lounge are in two zones, the living area is another zone and the last zone is the outside speaker.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I don't believe the lounge is two zones but more probably part of an Atmos setup. Any self respecting AV receiver these days could handle your Atmos in the lounge and two separate zones with separate volume controls. it all depends on your budget.

 

I would urge you not to go anywhere near the amplifier you referenced at your original post. Instead go for a reasonable AV receiver from the well known suspects such as Yamaha etc.

 

Do bear in mind that to get an Atmos set up you will also need an additional 5+1 speakers ie Center, Fr L & R, Rear L & R and subwoofer. So you are looking at an 11.1 (or 11.2) receiver

  #3304919 3-Nov-2024 16:38
cshwone:

 

darthzilla123:

 

 

 

Looking at the wall it looks like the 6 speakers in the lounge are in two zones, the living area is another zone and the last zone is the outside speaker.

 

 

 

I don't believe the lounge is two zones but more probably part of an Atmos setup. Any self respecting AV receiver these days could handle your Atmos in the lounge and two separate zones with separate volume controls. it all depends on your budget.

 

 

Still trying to determine what I want to spend on an AV receiver.  Do you have any recommendations.

 

thanks

 

 



  #3304927 3-Nov-2024 16:47
For me it is always Yamaha

 

But bear in mind whatever the solution we are talking in 4 figures.

 

The alternative is to ignore the lounge ceiling speakers and just get a three zone AV RX. From the sounds of it (pun intended) you would get more value from the additional zones.

  #3305588 5-Nov-2024 14:29
Slightly odd suggestion but I see Gary A in Cromwell is doing Arcam AVR10s for $2k - this is 70% off. The AVR10 got a bad review from one of the 'measuring' websites that applies various electronic testing protocols to measure things that are for most of us completely inaudible. The AVR 10 was a dead duck as a result, but I haven't read anything to say that in the real world it is a problem - and Arcam don't make a lot of rubbish. Especially at $7k new. 

 

It may be they are just selling poorly because of the online discussion rather than them being 'rubbish'; it does look like the early software wasn't great but these are now mature software platforms with vagaries long since smoothed out. 

 

b

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera

