Unable to tune Panasonic TV
FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


#317767 13-Nov-2024 12:42
Send private message

I live in a retirement village and I am trying to help a neighbour with her TV.
The villas that we live in are pre-wired with Sky and TV wall outlets, plus Ethernet.

She has a Panasonic TH-50LX800Z which according to Google is a recent model. She currently has Sky, which she wants to discontinue. She can watch Netflix, TVNZ+ and ThreeNow via Ethernet.

I thought it would be simple to tune her TV, so she can watch live TV once the sky is disconnect, but I am not having much luck. I connected the TV to the TV wall outlet via coax and did an auto tune. The region shows as NZ, but it doesn’t find any channels. What am I doing wrong?

Thanks

toejam316
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308500 13-Nov-2024 12:53
Send private message

You've probably got two inputs on the back - one for satelite and one for a standard aerial. If it's a 75 Ohm coax you've connected to the correct terminal labelled "ANT" then you probably will need to speed to the facility owner to query if the antenna is correctly connected to her unit.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



Valok
41 posts

Geek


  #3308501 13-Nov-2024 12:55
Send private message

It may depend on which aerial is available. Satellite (Sky aerial) will only work if you have a satellite freeview tuner in the tv. I personally have done away with an aerial completely and just use the TVNZ+/ThreeNow apps to watch live tv. Otherwise you will want a UHF aerial for most freeview tv's.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8892 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3308503 13-Nov-2024 13:06
Send private message

Given that "She can watch Netflix, TVNZ+ and ThreeNow via Ethernet", if you can't get the aerial approach resolved, she can easily watch live TV by selecting Live TV in the TVNZ+ and ThreeNow apps.

 

Would that get the result you're looking for?

 

Would that get the result you’re looking for?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308518 13-Nov-2024 14:07
Send private message

What is the location?

 

What channels can you receive?  Do you get your channels via Sky/Freeview-Satellite or FreeviewHD ( terrestrial ) 

scuwp
3888 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308547 13-Nov-2024 15:36
Send private message

My guess would be either you are connecting a satellite cable to the terrestrial input to the TV (not compatible) or the UHF (terrestrial) isn't actually wired up to the unit.  Last guess would be the signal is split so many ways it is quite weak, a cheap plug in signal booster would fix that. 

 

Perhaps check with the property manager to confirm what options are actually provided first. 

 

Perhaps check with the property manager to confirm what options are actually provided first.    




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3308730 13-Nov-2024 18:07
Send private message

There are two wall sockets labelled Sky and TV. I am connecting the TV outlet to ANT on the TV using a standard Coax cable.
I then selected input on the remote control and selected Antenna. I then selected Auto tune. It hunted for channels but found none.

If that is the correct process, then I tend to agree that there is an error in the unit

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3308731 13-Nov-2024 18:10
Send private message

To wellgary, we are in Napier. She currently has Sky, but wants to discontinue with that.
Looking at the Panasonic site, it appears that her TV has Freeview built in.

 
 
 
 

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3308733 13-Nov-2024 18:13
Send private message

To Valok and eracode, thank you. I didn’t realise that you could watch it live using the TVNZ+ and ThreeNow apps. I’ll see if that is enough for her

lxsw20
3567 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308739 13-Nov-2024 18:16
Send private message

Is there another TV around the place you can try in the socket on the wall as a test. I would think it will be more likely to be a cabling fault than a TV fault.

 

 

 

The other option is to unplug the Sky box satellite cable, and plug it into the satellite port on the TV and tune that in. 

MadEngineer
4322 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308750 13-Nov-2024 19:02
Send private message

Our Panasonic no longer does a quick tune off the dish and instead needs a full tune. It's a pain when the tv prompts you to run the scan as new stations have been detected. That then fails and wipes all thr channels for some reason




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Goosey
2842 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308765 13-Nov-2024 20:03
Send private message

What's the writing on the coax cable say?
RG6 75ohm?
RG6 75ohm?

 

 

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3308794 13-Nov-2024 21:36
Send private message

The Sky connects to the TV via HDMI, so does the TV have a satellite port?

I need to check the cable tomorrow

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3308797 13-Nov-2024 21:50
Send private message

That TV has sat tv input (DVB-S) but the image quality of Freeview sat is absolutely vulgar standard definition mpeg2 encoded puke. Avoid at all costs.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3308849 14-Nov-2024 09:10
Send private message

Spyware, thank you

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3309246 15-Nov-2024 09:05
Send private message

Thank you everyone.

My neighbour is happy to use the Live TV option on TVNZ+ and ThreeNow

Create new topic








