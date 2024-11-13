FieldMouse

I live in a retirement village and I am trying to help a neighbour with her TV.

The villas that we live in are pre-wired with Sky and TV wall outlets, plus Ethernet.



She has a Panasonic TH-50LX800Z which according to Google is a recent model. She currently has Sky, which she wants to discontinue. She can watch Netflix, TVNZ+ and ThreeNow via Ethernet.



I thought it would be simple to tune her TV, so she can watch live TV once the sky is disconnect, but I am not having much luck. I connected the TV to the TV wall outlet via coax and did an auto tune. The region shows as NZ, but it doesn’t find any channels. What am I doing wrong?



Thanks

