I am looking to buy a new 48" OLED TV to use for with a PS5 and watching Sky Sport. I am looking at the LG C4 or Samsung S90D. Any advise on which is the better TV, or other recommendations? thanks
You might like to read the posts over the past few months, up to a year, in this thread.
S90D might use QD-OLED or WOLED, I have Samsung's 32" 4K QD OLED monitor, an LG C9 and an LG C3. I'd say go with the LG for Dolby Vision support and what I think is a better remote and UI.
