#317774 13-Nov-2024 20:38
I am looking to buy a new 48" OLED TV to use for with a PS5 and watching Sky Sport.  I am looking at the LG C4 or Samsung S90D.  Any advise on which is the better TV, or other recommendations? thanks

  #3308787 13-Nov-2024 20:50
You might like to read the posts over the past few months, up to a year, in this thread.




  #3308846 14-Nov-2024 09:08
S90D might use QD-OLED or WOLED, I have Samsung's 32" 4K QD OLED monitor, an LG C9 and an LG C3. I'd say go with the LG for Dolby Vision support and what I think is a better remote and UI.




