Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Help with Recording from DJ Controller to Laptop
danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


#317810 18-Nov-2024 08:01
Send private message

I would like to get the audio from a Numark Mixstream Pro+ transferred onto my PC (to use in Audacity). Laptop has USB and headphone sockets, so nothing special.

The controller has the following outputs:

2 XLR outputs (main left/right,balanced)

1 RCA output pair (main left/right, unbalanced)

(Photo included)

But I’ve read that I need what’s called a soundcard in between the controller and laptop.

Some of these are quite expensive and some of them cheap.

Can someone here recommend a good cost effective solution and what I should be looking out for this to work? My knowledge around this is next to zero.

Would this one do the trick?

https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/Behringer-UMC-22-U-Phoria-2x2-USB-Audio-Interface?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAxea5BhBeEiwAh4t5K6VhlyWMkEwd7bcVDlWMcjBw8naHfj7QzaKGLvENJnW535lFEYY97xoCPdoQAvD_BwE


Create new topic
nzben
29 posts

Geek


  #3310038 18-Nov-2024 10:30
Send private message

Hi I don’t have any info in front of me however look into virtual soundcards. This is a software install that mimics a read sound card. I used a numark or similar mixer that was controlling computer via usb (serato) in the settings choose to output to the virtual sound card that will route the sound internally and you can choose to record using audacity or similar from the virtual sound card.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
littlehead
214 posts

Master Geek


  #3310099 18-Nov-2024 12:47
Send private message

According to the Numark product page, there is a USB to computer port that uses USB-B. You could try connecting a USB-B to USB-A or USB-C cable and seeing if it shows up in Audacity. If you have a printer, these usually use these cables so you may have one lying around. You may need to change the Mixstream to Computer mode for it to show up as an audio source. No idea if it will work but if you have the cable already, worth a test.

 

Apparently you can also use dj specific software with it in computer mode:

 

In addition to being able to DJ in Standalone Mode with Engine DJ OS, the Mixstream Pro +’s Computer Mode allows you to use the device as a DJ software controller for Serato DJ and Virtual DJ (Serato DJ Lite is supported for free, a paid license is required for Serato DJ Pro and Virtual DJ).
https://www.numark.com/product/mixstream-pro-plus#:~:text=In%20addition%20to%20being%20able,DJ%20Pro%20and%20Virtual%20DJ).

 

If all you want to do is record then edit in Audacity afterwards, you could plug a USB drive into the Mixstream and record your session directly to the drive. Then plug that into your laptop to edit in Audacity. Only need an exfat or FAT32 formatted usb drive, likely have one lying around. Shouldn't need to be too big. If you are already using a drive for your source files, can just record to that same drive.

 

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310102 18-Nov-2024 12:55
Send private message

As above....

 

 

Circled port should work fine AFAIK. Daughter has various mixer boards etc and all have same USB for connecting output to PC/laptop.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310117 18-Nov-2024 14:15
Send private message

xpd:

As above....



Circled port should work fine AFAIK. Daughter has various mixer boards etc and all have same USB for connecting output to PC/laptop.


 



I’ve tried to connect the USB cable from the port that you outlined onto my laptop. Nothing shows up / laptop doesn’t recognise it.

CYaBro
4535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3310169 18-Nov-2024 14:50
Send private message

danepak:
xpd:

 

As above....

 

 

 

 

 

 

Circled port should work fine AFAIK. Daughter has various mixer boards etc and all have same USB for connecting output to PC/laptop.

 

 

 

 

 



I’ve tried to connect the USB cable from the port that you outlined onto my laptop. Nothing shows up / laptop doesn’t recognise it.

 

Did you put into Computer mode?
And you may need to download the driver from their site:

 

https://cdn.inmusicbrands.com/Numark/Install%20Numark%20Mixstream%20Pro%201.0.3.exe




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3312155 23-Nov-2024 12:40
Send private message

I managed to work it out.

I purchased a USB Audio Interface:
https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/9234-usb-audio-interface-with-software

The DJ controller is connected to the USB Audio Interface with RCA cables.
Then a USB cable from the USB Audio Interface to the laptop and voila, I can now record via Audacity.

There’s however an issue. There’s an annoying background sound which can be heard here (before the music kicks in):

https://youtube.com/shorts/h-xeo-AmLaM?si=BxztOoZTe_kOCZqb

What can the issue be?

kiwiharry
1015 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3312169 23-Nov-2024 13:39
Send private message

danepak: I managed to work it out.

I purchased a USB Audio Interface:
https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/9234-usb-audio-interface-with-software

The DJ controller is connected to the USB Audio Interface with RCA cables.
Then a USB cable from the USB Audio Interface to the laptop and voila, I can now record via Audacity.

There’s however an issue. There’s an annoying background sound which can be heard here (before the music kicks in):

https://youtube.com/shorts/h-xeo-AmLaM?si=BxztOoZTe_kOCZqb

What can the issue be?

 

Sounds like an earthing issue. If you haven't already, try operating your laptop on battery only; i.e. without the power supply. See if that eliminates that noise.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



richms
27985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312171 23-Nov-2024 13:40
Send private message

danepak: I managed to work it out.

I purchased a USB Audio Interface:
https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/9234-usb-audio-interface-with-software

The DJ controller is connected to the USB Audio Interface with RCA cables.
Then a USB cable from the USB Audio Interface to the laptop and voila, I can now record via Audacity.

There’s however an issue. There’s an annoying background sound which can be heard here (before the music kicks in):

https://youtube.com/shorts/h-xeo-AmLaM?si=BxztOoZTe_kOCZqb

What can the issue be?

 

Ground loop between 2 devices. This is the whole reason to use the XLR connectors and balanced audio instead of consumer grade RCA unbalanced stuff.

 

You can try an RCA ground loop isolator between the 2 devices - common in car audio but I have found they tend to have their own distortion.

 

I think the inbuilt USB is just to use it as a control surface for software on a computer like the much cheaper DJ controllers, not as an audio interface.




Richard rich.ms

danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3312172 23-Nov-2024 13:44
Send private message

richms:

danepak: I managed to work it out.

I purchased a USB Audio Interface:
https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/9234-usb-audio-interface-with-software

The DJ controller is connected to the USB Audio Interface with RCA cables.
Then a USB cable from the USB Audio Interface to the laptop and voila, I can now record via Audacity.

There’s however an issue. There’s an annoying background sound which can be heard here (before the music kicks in):

https://youtube.com/shorts/h-xeo-AmLaM?si=BxztOoZTe_kOCZqb

What can the issue be?


Ground loop between 2 devices. This is the whole reason to use the XLR connectors and balanced audio instead of consumer grade RCA unbalanced stuff.


You can try an RCA ground loop isolator between the 2 devices - common in car audio but I have found they tend to have their own distortion.


I think the inbuilt USB is just to use it as a control surface for software on a computer like the much cheaper DJ controllers, not as an audio interface.



So with an XLR connection, this issue won’t happen?

richms
27985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312177 23-Nov-2024 13:53
Send private message

danepak:
richms:

 

Ground loop between 2 devices. This is the whole reason to use the XLR connectors and balanced audio instead of consumer grade RCA unbalanced stuff.

 

 

 

You can try an RCA ground loop isolator between the 2 devices - common in car audio but I have found they tend to have their own distortion.

 

 

 

I think the inbuilt USB is just to use it as a control surface for software on a computer like the much cheaper DJ controllers, not as an audio interface.

 



So with an XLR connection, this issue won’t happen?

 

Shouldn't, assuming they are proper balanced inputs and outputs. Some things put a XLR port but just use one side of the signal so are still unbalanced.




Richard rich.ms

danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3312195 23-Nov-2024 15:21
Send private message

Thanks, just went back to the shop and purchased one with XLR. Thanks for your advise.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright