I would like to get the audio from a Numark Mixstream Pro+ transferred onto my PC (to use in Audacity). Laptop has USB and headphone sockets, so nothing special.
The controller has the following outputs:
2 XLR outputs (main left/right,balanced)
1 RCA output pair (main left/right, unbalanced)
(Photo included)
But I’ve read that I need what’s called a soundcard in between the controller and laptop.
Some of these are quite expensive and some of them cheap.
Can someone here recommend a good cost effective solution and what I should be looking out for this to work? My knowledge around this is next to zero.
Would this one do the trick?
https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/Behringer-UMC-22-U-Phoria-2x2-USB-Audio-Interface?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAxea5BhBeEiwAh4t5K6VhlyWMkEwd7bcVDlWMcjBw8naHfj7QzaKGLvENJnW535lFEYY97xoCPdoQAvD_BwE