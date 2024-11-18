According to the Numark product page, there is a USB to computer port that uses USB-B. You could try connecting a USB-B to USB-A or USB-C cable and seeing if it shows up in Audacity. If you have a printer, these usually use these cables so you may have one lying around. You may need to change the Mixstream to Computer mode for it to show up as an audio source. No idea if it will work but if you have the cable already, worth a test.

Apparently you can also use dj specific software with it in computer mode:

In addition to being able to DJ in Standalone Mode with Engine DJ OS, the Mixstream Pro +’s Computer Mode allows you to use the device as a DJ software controller for Serato DJ and Virtual DJ (Serato DJ Lite is supported for free, a paid license is required for Serato DJ Pro and Virtual DJ).

https://www.numark.com/product/mixstream-pro-plus#:~:text=In%20addition%20to%20being%20able,DJ%20Pro%20and%20Virtual%20DJ).

If all you want to do is record then edit in Audacity afterwards, you could plug a USB drive into the Mixstream and record your session directly to the drive. Then plug that into your laptop to edit in Audacity. Only need an exfat or FAT32 formatted usb drive, likely have one lying around. Shouldn't need to be too big. If you are already using a drive for your source files, can just record to that same drive.