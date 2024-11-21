Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Worth upgrading htpc from i3-10100 to i5-12600?
freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317855 21-Nov-2024 13:14
Send private message

Got a little itx htpc in the bedroom with an i3-10100 in it that's hooked up to a 42" LG CX. No dedicated gpu I just use the integrated Intel 630 graphics. Don't game on it or anything, the hardest workout it gets is when I'm playing a H265 encoded video while also having 15 tabs open in Edge, which is most of time, and even then the cpu sits around 5% usage in task manager. 

 

But now I have a spare i5-12600, which I was thinking of selling until I saw that PB Tech have a little itx board for it for $199 at the moment, so now I'm thinking I might chuck it in the case to replace the i3.

 

Do you think it would be worth the upgrade? I'm asking because I saw that the i5 on Intel's website has under Video Specs 'Multi-Format Codec Engines', which it says "provides hardware encoding and decoding for amazing video playback, content creation, and streaming usages". The i3 doesn't have this listed under its specs, and I've tried looking up comparisons between the two chips and uhd 630 vs uhd 770 graphics, but everyone is focused on gaming performance with these iGPU's and not video playback. 

 

So long question short, do you know if the 12600 will provide better video playback than the 10100? Is it worth the upgrade or should I just wait another few years? 

 

 

Create new topic
gbwelly
1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311432 21-Nov-2024 13:46
Send private message

Would be a waste of money upgrading. A 10th gen i3 will hardware decode any video file you will come across. Even if you are transcoding, QuickSync from 7th gen onwards will do multiple encodes at once easily.







 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3311445 21-Nov-2024 14:20
Send private message

That's what I needed to know. Thankyou. 

cddt
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311458 21-Nov-2024 15:00
Send private message

Not worth it for your use case from a future-proofing perspective. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright