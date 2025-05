With Black Friday sales I’m thinking about getting a new LG G4 TV.

I play all my content through an Apple TV 4K. The LG uses AI upscaling, while the Apple TV doesn’t. But from what I can tell the Apple TV outputs at 4K even if it’s playing a 1080p file (or lower), so does that mean the LG won’t try to do any of it’s own upscaling because it will see it as already being 4K?