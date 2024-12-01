Hi

I volunteer at a church and today the kids leader is asking for a separate Bluetooth speaker / Party box type speaker for them. They insist this is the only way to solve their problem.

Currently the person who is running the programme has to run over to the computer to start the music that they are singing for the session.

The space they use has already been kitted out with 2 JBL powered speakers, a PC, Projector and Analogue 8 channel sound mixer which works perfectly.

I'm thinking something like this would work https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVALOG2573345/Logitech-Bluetooth-Audio-Adapter-Simple-Setup-Long

Or this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/AUDWIM00002/WiiM-Pro-Wireless-WiFi--Bluetooth-Audio-Streamer

Does anyone have any suggestions on any other Bluetooth or WIFI streaming devices>

Also does anyone know how to approach the problem with the leader? She is stuck on the party box Bluetooth speaker idea which I'm not keen on spending money on.