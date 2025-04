Hi All,

We have had an influx of flies this summer and my screen has some noticable marks on it that I'm terrified to even try and remove (I have an old plasma in the garage where someone else went ham with a microfibre cloth and removed the protective coating) so I'm paranoid about it.

Not really sure where to begin - it's a Sony X90J so not hugely new but the cleaning process in the manual seems pretty risky... is this a service that people offer? If so, does anyone have any recommendations?