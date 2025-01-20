My setup for playing music files has had the rug pulled out from under it.
Equipment:
Synology NAS (DSM7.2.2) for hosting files, sorted by artist/album/song.
Sonos Connect:Amp (2014 model) with wired speakers.
Both connected via ethernet to the network.
My Sonos S1 app still recognises the Connect:amp.
But the music share is no longer accessible, I presume since Synology now prefers SMB2 or higher.
I know I can drop the Synology back down to SMB1 as the minimum protocol but is this as risky as Synology would have me believe?