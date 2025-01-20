Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Synology - Sonos - SMB issue
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318465 20-Jan-2025 13:21
Send private message

My setup for playing music files has had the rug pulled out from under it.

 

Equipment:

 

Synology NAS (DSM7.2.2) for hosting files, sorted by artist/album/song.

 

Sonos Connect:Amp (2014 model) with wired speakers.

 

Both connected via ethernet to the network.

 

 

 

My Sonos S1 app still recognises the Connect:amp.

 

But the music share is no longer accessible, I presume since Synology now prefers SMB2 or higher.

 

I know I can drop the Synology back down to SMB1 as the minimum protocol but is this as risky as Synology would have me believe?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
telans
13 posts

Geek


  #3333523 20-Jan-2025 13:36
Send private message

SMB/CIFS has always been pretty insecure, but it's a question of whether you trust your LAN enough to keep an SMBv1 export open. There have been RCE exploits against SMBv1 in the past, though Synology isn't exactly known for great security either. If you're able to segment off the NAS on the network side I would. As long as nothing critical is stored on SMB shares I personally wouldn't worry too much. Can you require SMBv1 on a specific share?

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3333526 20-Jan-2025 13:42
Send private message

SMBv1 looks like it is all or nothing setting.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright