My setup for playing music files has had the rug pulled out from under it.

Equipment:

Synology NAS (DSM7.2.2) for hosting files, sorted by artist/album/song.

Sonos Connect:Amp (2014 model) with wired speakers.

Both connected via ethernet to the network.

My Sonos S1 app still recognises the Connect:amp.

But the music share is no longer accessible, I presume since Synology now prefers SMB2 or higher.

I know I can drop the Synology back down to SMB1 as the minimum protocol but is this as risky as Synology would have me believe?