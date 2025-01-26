Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Emby Music Library on Synology - compatible AVR?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3303 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318524 26-Jan-2025 11:23
Send private message

It must be that time of year when all my stuff becomes equally obsolete.

 

Sonos S1+ConnectAmp can no longer access the Music share on Synology NAS due to SMB1 issues.

 

So I added a Music library to the Emby Server running on the NAS, yay that worked.

 

And I can play the music files from there back to the ConnectAmp via DLNA!

 

A perfect workaround I thought, until I discovered this morning that 24-bit flac files are unsupported and wont play.

 

They play fine on a PC, just not through the Sonos amp.

 

Also discovered that the Emby server doesnt recognise my Chromecast Audio (or any Chromecast devices) so that option is out as well.

 

As luck and dire circumstance would have it, my Onkyo AVR packed a sad quite some time ago and no longer produces sound from any source.

 

I've been using the TV speakers instead, not bad, but not the same as outputting through my 5.1 speakers.

 

It's my second Onkyo AVR, and this one has been repaired twice, I've vowed and declared, publicly here at Geekzone even, that I would never buy another Onkyo.

 

So.... I am wondering... if I get a new AVR, which ones would show up in the Emby PlayOn DLNA list? 

 

Does anyone here have a similar setup to mine and is using an AVR as a DLNA playback device from Emby Server?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

davidcole
6001 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3335929 26-Jan-2025 13:06
Send private message

I’d have thought fixing this issue would be easier than looking for new amps?

 

Sonos S1+ConnectAmp can no longer access the Music share on Synology NAS due to SMB1 issues.

 

 

 

What about nfs instead of smb?

 

can Sonos have a Plex client?

 

can Sonos have a Logitech squeeze client.   So replace the emby with Plex or squeeze.   At least Plex has transcode ability if required

 

ate there any other Sonos compatible bridges out there you could host music with instead.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual Sharesight
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

 
 
 
 

Dunnersfella
4081 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336088 26-Jan-2025 19:32
Send private message

Most other brands of AVR can access DLNA servers.

 

Yamaha's can access DLNA servers, but cannot search for tracks / albums / artists... 

 

Denon / Marantz can handle both DLNA and Network Shares and it also enables you to search content... pretty basic, but obviously not something you can guarantee.

 

Sonoy - not 100% sure, can someone else elaborate?

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3336092 26-Jan-2025 19:48
Send private message

On the Synology go Control Panel/File Server/SMB tab/Advanced Settings/Others/Enable NTLMv1 authentication.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

