It must be that time of year when all my stuff becomes equally obsolete.

Sonos S1+ConnectAmp can no longer access the Music share on Synology NAS due to SMB1 issues.

So I added a Music library to the Emby Server running on the NAS, yay that worked.

And I can play the music files from there back to the ConnectAmp via DLNA!

A perfect workaround I thought, until I discovered this morning that 24-bit flac files are unsupported and wont play.

They play fine on a PC, just not through the Sonos amp.

Also discovered that the Emby server doesnt recognise my Chromecast Audio (or any Chromecast devices) so that option is out as well.

As luck and dire circumstance would have it, my Onkyo AVR packed a sad quite some time ago and no longer produces sound from any source.

I've been using the TV speakers instead, not bad, but not the same as outputting through my 5.1 speakers.

It's my second Onkyo AVR, and this one has been repaired twice, I've vowed and declared, publicly here at Geekzone even, that I would never buy another Onkyo.

So.... I am wondering... if I get a new AVR, which ones would show up in the Emby PlayOn DLNA list?

Does anyone here have a similar setup to mine and is using an AVR as a DLNA playback device from Emby Server?