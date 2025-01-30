I have an Unraid Nas system with 138TB storage. I have some errors on it which is beyond my PC knowledge. Is there anyone local (Auck, North Shore) that could look at it and also maintain it for any ongoing future issues?
I have an Unraid Nas system with 138TB storage. I have some errors on it which is beyond my PC knowledge. Is there anyone local (Auck, North Shore) that could look at it and also maintain it for any ongoing future issues?
Local to where? What are the errors? Maintain it? If you were asking me, I'd want to be paid a maintenance contract.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
I learned the other day you can pay for support by the hour: https://unraid.net/support/paid-support
There was some good feedback about the support experience on Reddit the other day.
It depends on your problems and how well you can describe them. Some folks here might be able to help, otherwise you'll want to post on the Unraid subreddit or official forum. Export your logs (there's a button in the portal that exports everything they need to see to help diagnosis) then post your issue and logs to the forum. One of the regulars will try help.
toejam316:Ive fixed the post, Auck, North Shore. Of course I would be paying the person, I didnt ask for anything free and certainly dont expect it.
Local to where? What are the errors? Maintain it? If you were asking me, I'd want to be paid a maintenance contract.
State:
toejam316:Ive fixed the post, Auck, North Shore. Of course I would be paying the person, I didnt ask for anything free and certainly dont expect it.
Local to where? What are the errors? Maintain it? If you were asking me, I'd want to be paid a maintenance contract.
Many thanks for that and yes I know they have it and have used it in the past but its all very time consuming and I would much rather have a local person to maintain it. And of course they would be paid. However I do want someone who really knows their stuff on Unraid first.
It takes enough time for most people to manage their own Unraid/homelab/home server environment let alone taking on the responsibility of someone elses. I think you'll be out of luck there, but do post an update if you find anyone.