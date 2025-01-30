I learned the other day you can pay for support by the hour: https://unraid.net/support/paid-support

There was some good feedback about the support experience on Reddit the other day.

It depends on your problems and how well you can describe them. Some folks here might be able to help, otherwise you'll want to post on the Unraid subreddit or official forum. Export your logs (there's a button in the portal that exports everything they need to see to help diagnosis) then post your issue and logs to the forum. One of the regulars will try help.