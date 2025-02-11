MortalCompote

Just came out of JB Hifi and walked out more confused then when I walked in. Asked staff member for USB C to Ethernet and was told not possible for what I was asking for. I said it looked like an adapter where you could plug in both ethernet cable and usb c. I have google chromecast on my tv, wifi is kwap at certain times of the day. Rather have it plugged into my modem. Need an adapter to that can power google chromecast tv device and have ethernet.
Anyone send me links or pics of what I need pls. I can ring jb hifi and say what I need. Thank you.