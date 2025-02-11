Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MortalCompote

#318678 11-Feb-2025 12:52
Just came out of JB Hifi and walked out more confused then when I walked in. Asked staff member for USB C to Ethernet and was told not possible for what I was asking for. I said it looked like an adapter where you could plug in both ethernet cable and usb c.  I have google chromecast on my tv, wifi is kwap at certain times of the day. Rather have it plugged into my modem. Need an adapter to that can power google chromecast tv device and have ethernet.

 

 

 

Anyone send me links or pics of what I need pls. I can ring jb hifi and say what I need. Thank you.

Nate001
  #3341488 11-Feb-2025 12:57
I got one from AliExpress for my chrome cast. Includes power pass through. Worked as expected. 

https://a.aliexpress.com/_mrnYTqb 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #3341490 11-Feb-2025 13:00
USB-C to LAN adaptor with USB-C passthrough for power. Something like this from PBTech, but there will be other options I'm sure.






 

 



 

 



 



 



lxsw20
  #3341493 11-Feb-2025 13:07
Probably a bit specilised for JB HiFi, just get it from the PB Tech link above.



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3341512 11-Feb-2025 14:29
lxsw20:

 

Probably a bit specilised for JB HiFi, just get it from the PB Tech link above.

 

 

I went to JB Hifi looking for some Dynamix banana plugs.

 

Nope, too specialised apparently.

 

Hifi, it's in the name!

 

Could be a contender for Whiskey Tango Foxtrot thread.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Dunnersfella
  #3341715 11-Feb-2025 21:14
Dynamix banana plugs are from Computer Dynamics... aaaand they're not a supplier to JB HiFi to my knowledge.

 

They're also hot trash in my experience... the last 40 I bought had 5 x cross-threaded bolts.

 

 

 

But yeah, go to PB Tech for a USB to C ethernet adapter.

 

But I bought mine from Amazon.

richms
  #3341733 11-Feb-2025 22:42
They don't even sell hifi, so that is to be expected. If you want a rattly bluetooth crapbox noise machine or a soundbar they are good, anything else they may have one low end version of something available.




Richard rich.ms

MortalCompote

  #3343790 17-Feb-2025 17:12
Thank you so much. 😊 Some great humorous answers 😝

