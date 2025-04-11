Not sure if this is the correct forum..?

I have a Partybox 100, the battery is only lasting 15mins, its toast! Looking at replacing it, local suppliers sell options for the 100 @ 2600mAH and 3400mAH. Also, for less $$ they sell replacements for the Partybox 110 @ 5200mAH and 6800mAH.

As far as I know the 110 is a minor upgrade from the 100.

Dimensions of the battery pack and connectors are there same. Has anyone used the battery intended for the 110 in a 100? Can the BMS on the 100 handle charging and running a high capacity pack? Thanks.