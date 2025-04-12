Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Onkyo HT-R390 remote not working on all functions
IanBucko

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#319305 12-Apr-2025 09:16
Hi I recently bought a second hand Onkyo HT-R390 which came with a remote (RC-762M).

 

I can’t get the remote to work on all the functions. It does work for many of the functions which makes me think I’m possibly not using it correctly. The remote is paired on channel 3. Many of the buttons don’t trigger the red light (on the remote) when depressed and none of the buttons that don’t activate the red light work which suggests the remote is faulty.  

 

Buttons that don’t activate the red light: On/standby, any of the input selector buttons, muting, disk/album, volume, or any of the listening mode buttons.

 

Is it time for me to get a new remote or am I missing something?

 


Thanks in advance for your help

robjg63
4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3363128 12-Apr-2025 09:51
Seems to be the right model number for the remote (6th page):

 

https://assets.onkyo-av.com/product-manuals/SN29400598_HT-R390_290_En_web_2022-11-02-203839_eptr.pdf

 

Have a look through the troubleshooting.

 

Buttons often play up on remotes - dont know whether you can open it up and gently clean the button contacts (IPA Isopropyl Alcohol and a cotton bud).

 

https://remotefixer.co.uk/rf2569.html

 

 

 

Failing that seems like you can buy them from multiple sources.

 

 




