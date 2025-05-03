Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones users thread

gzt

gzt

16832 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319525 3-May-2025 07:54
Send private message

Sony WH-1000XM5 users thread.

 

Sony WH-1000XM5 SoundConnect recently added ability to connect to two devices at the same time. Mostly it is working well for me. I have the headphones connected to my W11 machine and my Pixel Android 15 at the same time. I can listen to music from my phone and when there is audio from my PC like a meeting starting it will automatically switch.

 

Occasionally the headphone or phone will drop the Bluetooth connection and it will be connected to PC only in a weird way. I have not figured out this problem. Maybe I've set some power idle state headphone state somewhere.

Create new topic

gzt

gzt

16832 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3370106 3-May-2025 08:02
Send private message quote this post

With the ability to use two devices at the same time I'm wearing the set way longer during the day. The supplied earpads are not great for all day use.

 

It is well known the pads are inferior to previous model years in some respects. Hard wearing so less wear and tear warranty claims for Sony. But harder on the ears imo and not great with glasses.

 

Interested if anyone has found worthwhile lux better pads for wh-xm5.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright