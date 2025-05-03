Sony WH-1000XM5 users thread.

Sony WH-1000XM5 SoundConnect recently added ability to connect to two devices at the same time. Mostly it is working well for me. I have the headphones connected to my W11 machine and my Pixel Android 15 at the same time. I can listen to music from my phone and when there is audio from my PC like a meeting starting it will automatically switch.

Occasionally the headphone or phone will drop the Bluetooth connection and it will be connected to PC only in a weird way. I have not figured out this problem. Maybe I've set some power idle state headphone state somewhere.