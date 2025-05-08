Metamorphic

To put a 65" Panasonic OLED on a wall with 400 mm studs, would you recommend a model like this Brateck Lumi? Or something else?
A stud appears to be right in the middle of where the TV should be located. The TV's mounting screw holes are 400mm apart. I'm hoping for a model that will allow positioning the TV where I would like, rather than being dictated by the studs' locations.
The two other primary considerations I have are that it should:
- not stick the TV too far out from the wall, because a heat pump is located directly above it (it's a small home)
- allow easy access to the rear ports, which are inconveniently located in the midst of the TV's rear "butt", making them inaccessible from the bottom looking up if the TV were to be mounted flush against the wall
Tilt and viewing angle adjustments are irrelevant, but being able to pull it away from the wall to access those inaccessible rear ports is important.