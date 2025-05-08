Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)
TV mount recommendations
Metamorphic

15 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#319561 8-May-2025 12:43
To put a 65" Panasonic OLED on a wall with 400 mm studs, would you recommend a model like this Brateck Lumi? Or something else?

 

A stud appears to be right in the middle of where the TV should be located. The TV's mounting screw holes are 400mm apart. I'm hoping for a model that will allow positioning the TV where I would like, rather than being dictated by the studs' locations.

 

The two other primary considerations I have are that it should:

 

  • not stick the TV too far out from the wall, because a heat pump is located directly above it (it's a small home)
  • allow easy access to the rear ports, which are inconveniently located in the midst of the TV's rear "butt", making them inaccessible from the bottom looking up if the TV were to be mounted flush against the wall

Tilt and viewing angle adjustments are irrelevant, but being able to pull it away from the wall to access those inaccessible rear ports is important. 

 

 

 

johno1234
2662 posts

Uber Geek


  #3371491 8-May-2025 14:15
I'd avoid that complex pantograph mount if you don't need it and just get a simple flat to wall mount similar to this:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOALCK0030/Loctek-Eco-Mount-47-90-Fixed-TV-Wall-Mount---Max-L

 

Most of these mounts allow a range of up/down and left/right adjustment so you can offset the TV from the centre of the wall plate as far as far as allows without making the wall plate visible.

 

The downside with low profile flat wall mounts is inaccessibility of the cables. You have partially unmount the TV to get at them.

 
 
 
 

nzkc
1550 posts

Uber Geek


  #3371493 8-May-2025 14:27
johno1234:

 

The downside with low profile flat wall mounts is inaccessibility of the cables. You have partially unmount the TV to get at them.

 

 

Which is why I have one of those pantograph type mounts :D  Most of the time its flush against the wall. Actually I also have a flush mount on another TV. I found it far easier to mount the pantograph one alone - so that might be a consideration.

As for your issue of the studs not quite being in the right place. You could screw a piece of ply to the wall first (into the studs) and mount the bracket to that (off centre of the studs). Might need to paint it to avoid it being seen. Or go all in a cut the jib out too and replace with ply.

 

Most brackets allow for a bit of left/right adjustment. But more than 100mm either way might be pushing it.

richms
27950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371494 8-May-2025 14:40
I tried one of those dual arm ones. It was not good. not sure if it was the exact one or not.

 

The TVs left to right is only done by moving the tv's 2 brackets along the rail on the pull out part, so it ends up with the weight to one side when you centre it up where you want it.

 

The arms are fixed and are at the middle of the wall place. It barely reached across 2 studs with normal 600mm spacing.

 

There was limited tilt adjustment on the end of the arms to get the tv almost level, but with the weight to one side, it would sag and after not long the play in the arms was more than it could allow for, and it needed straightening up every time the TV was pulled out and put back in.

 

This was with a lightweight edge lit 55" LCD on it. No idea where they get that 75kg weight on that from. I would not trust it at all with that.

 

If the wall part was longer, or the arms could be moved off centre to match where the centre of the screen was to be then I think it would have had less issues.

 

Also distance to the wall is very high. The only reason I wanted one of these was to pull it out a little to aim reflections to be not in my face when using it.




Richard rich.ms



nzkc
1550 posts

Uber Geek


  #3371506 8-May-2025 15:56
I just double checked, the mount you link is the one I have. I checked the reviews and measured up before I bought. I'm very happy with it. Doesnt sag and I even have the TV off centre of the rails a bit. I did have to cut the mounting rails down as they happened to stick out of the bottom. Better that that too short I guess.

 

Here are some photos:

 

 

 

 

 

 

