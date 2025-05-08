Metamorphic

I tried one of those dual arm ones. It was not good. not sure if it was the exact one or not.

The TVs left to right is only done by moving the tv's 2 brackets along the rail on the pull out part, so it ends up with the weight to one side when you centre it up where you want it.

The arms are fixed and are at the middle of the wall place. It barely reached across 2 studs with normal 600mm spacing.

There was limited tilt adjustment on the end of the arms to get the tv almost level, but with the weight to one side, it would sag and after not long the play in the arms was more than it could allow for, and it needed straightening up every time the TV was pulled out and put back in.

This was with a lightweight edge lit 55" LCD on it. No idea where they get that 75kg weight on that from. I would not trust it at all with that.

If the wall part was longer, or the arms could be moved off centre to match where the centre of the screen was to be then I think it would have had less issues.

Also distance to the wall is very high. The only reason I wanted one of these was to pull it out a little to aim reflections to be not in my face when using it.