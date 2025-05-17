I have two stereos that can read and play files from usb drives. Is it possible to plug in a usb adapter so i can connect bluetooth on my phone to the adapter then play music from my phone?
Easier to use a Bluetooth dongle that connects to the audio IN
Short answer- no. As mentioned above you need a Bluetooth receiver you plug into an input.
Longer answer. When the stereo plays off a usb drive it is reading the mp3 or aac files decoding and playing them. This is a completely different technical solution to a Bluetooth dongle which is receiving a stream which is then decided and played.
Each use different drivers and codecs, which are likely hardware based. Its just not possible.
Handle9:
Short answer- no. As mentioned above you need a Bluetooth receiver you plug into an input.
Longer answer. When the stereo plays off a usb drive it is reading the mp3 or aac files decoding and playing them. This is a completely different technical solution to a Bluetooth dongle which is receiving a stream which is then decided and played.
Each use different drivers and codecs, which are likely hardware based. Its just not possible.
I would have thought technically it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files
mb82:
Handle9:
Short answer- no. As mentioned above you need a Bluetooth receiver you plug into an input.
Longer answer. When the stereo plays off a usb drive it is reading the mp3 or aac files decoding and playing them. This is a completely different technical solution to a Bluetooth dongle which is receiving a stream which is then decided and played.
Each use different drivers and codecs, which are likely hardware based. Its just not possible.
I would have thought technically it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files
How? You don’t send the whole file over Bluetooth. You stream the data in realtime.
Just read the short answer.
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
mb82:
I would have thought technically it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files
You would have to generate a fake file system for the stereo to read and then keep feeding it encoded MP3 data as it was requesting stuff from the fake files., and deal with all the problems when it gets to the end of the fake file and what to do when it goes to the next file.
People have used raspberry pi zeros and similar in USB device mode to fake out things like this for other purposes but its a lot of work to give a much worse experience than just using the analog input and a radio.
mb82: I would have thought technically it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files