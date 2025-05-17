Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Stereos with usb can you plug in a bluetooth adapter?
mb82

225 posts

Master Geek


#319646 17-May-2025 15:40
Send private message

I have two stereos that can read and play files from usb drives. Is it possible to plug in a usb adapter so i can connect bluetooth on my phone to the adapter then play music from my phone?

Create new topic
Goosey
2842 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3374165 17-May-2025 16:13
Send private message

Easier to use a Bluetooth dongle that connects to the audio IN 



gzt

gzt
17211 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3374174 17-May-2025 16:48
Send private message

You want to stream audio over Bluetooth from your phone to your stereo. You're looking for a Bluetooth audio receiver. One of these type..

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVALOG2573345/Logitech-Bluetooth-Audio-Adapter-Simple-Setup-Long

Handle9
11455 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374211 17-May-2025 21:17
Send private message

Short answer- no. As mentioned above you need a Bluetooth receiver you plug into an input. 

 

Longer answer. When the stereo plays off a usb drive it is reading the mp3 or aac files decoding and playing them. This is a completely different technical solution to a Bluetooth dongle which is receiving a stream which is then decided and played. 

 

Each use different drivers and codecs, which are likely hardware based. Its just not possible. 



mb82

225 posts

Master Geek


  #3374227 18-May-2025 02:38
Send private message

Handle9:

 

Short answer- no. As mentioned above you need a Bluetooth receiver you plug into an input. 

 

Longer answer. When the stereo plays off a usb drive it is reading the mp3 or aac files decoding and playing them. This is a completely different technical solution to a Bluetooth dongle which is receiving a stream which is then decided and played. 

 

Each use different drivers and codecs, which are likely hardware based. Its just not possible. 

 

 

I would have thought technically  it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files

Handle9
11455 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374228 18-May-2025 02:41
Send private message

mb82:

 

Handle9:

 

Short answer- no. As mentioned above you need a Bluetooth receiver you plug into an input. 

 

Longer answer. When the stereo plays off a usb drive it is reading the mp3 or aac files decoding and playing them. This is a completely different technical solution to a Bluetooth dongle which is receiving a stream which is then decided and played. 

 

Each use different drivers and codecs, which are likely hardware based. Its just not possible. 

 

 

I would have thought technically  it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files

 

 

How? You don’t send the whole file over Bluetooth. You stream the data in realtime. 

mb82

225 posts

Master Geek


  #3374229 18-May-2025 02:48
Send private message

Like a wifi enabled sd card

Handle9
11455 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374231 18-May-2025 03:33
Send private message

Just read the short answer. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3374236 18-May-2025 07:50
Send private message





Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

richms
28248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374251 18-May-2025 11:47
Send private message

mb82:

 

I would have thought technically  it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files

 

 

You would have to generate a fake file system for the stereo to read and then keep feeding it encoded MP3 data as it was requesting stuff from the fake files., and deal with all the problems when it gets to the end of the fake file and what to do when it goes to the next file.

 

People have used raspberry pi zeros and similar in USB device mode to fake out things like this for other purposes but its a lot of work to give a much worse experience than just using the analog input and a radio.




Richard rich.ms

gzt

gzt
17211 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3374253 18-May-2025 11:51
Send private message

mb82: I would have thought technically it would not be hard to fool the usb slot to 'see' an mp3 file or files

Technically it is possible. It has been done for wifi wireless now and then:

https://the-gadgeteer.com/2012/11/03/hsti-wireless-media-stick-review/

For Bluetooth I have not heard of it. There are a few diy suggestions online. I don't see any products.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 