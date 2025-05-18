I might check these out when they are available on display, mainly want to check how the ear cups feel on my ears, M5 was quite shallow, reviews seem to suggest they are a little deeper but then the drivers appear to be protruding so will see how that will affect the comfort. The Bose QC Ultra is top notch in terms of comfort.

It's great that they are foldable again, makes the travel case a smaller footprint than the M5s.

A little disappointed though that they kept the battery at 30hrs playback with ANC on, a missed opportunity to improve on the battery life imo.

Yeah the price, yikes!!!