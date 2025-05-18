Sony XM6 headphones advertised for preorder with a June delivery date.
The most complete and accurate review I've seen is this one. I've read several others with inaccurate claims that make me think they used chatgpt in part. Best price I've seen is Noel Leeming offer $661 via ChoiceCheapies. Other places $750.
Standouts for me:
- Bluetooth 5.x?
- Auracast support
- 12 mic noise cancelling (vs 8 in XM5)
- Improved audio fidelity
- claims 7x faster nc processor
My XM5s are a noise cancelling essential for work. They could always be better. I occasionally use headphones for TV at home. XM6 is attractive for Auracast. As I understand it Auracast is supported by Google TV Streamer and does not require paring - one less pairing pain. Reviews indicate some minor headband and pad improvements but mostly the same there. I really dislike the earpad feel and that has not changed dammit. I think I've nearly talked myself into it. I'm inclined to wait until the second run but the special offer price and June is tempting.