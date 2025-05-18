Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sony XM6 available for preorder

gzt

gzt

17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319653 18-May-2025 17:21
Sony XM6 headphones advertised for preorder with a June delivery date.

The most complete and accurate review I've seen is this one. I've read several others with inaccurate claims that make me think they used chatgpt in part. Best price I've seen is Noel Leeming offer $661 via ChoiceCheapies. Other places $750.

Standouts for me:
- Bluetooth 5.x?
- Auracast support
- 12 mic noise cancelling (vs 8 in XM5)
- Improved audio fidelity
- claims 7x faster nc processor

My XM5s are a noise cancelling essential for work. They could always be better. I occasionally use headphones for TV at home. XM6 is attractive for Auracast. As I understand it Auracast is supported by Google TV Streamer and does not require paring - one less pairing pain. Reviews indicate some minor headband and pad improvements but mostly the same there. I really dislike the earpad feel and that has not changed dammit. I think I've nearly talked myself into it. I'm inclined to wait until the second run but the special offer price and June is tempting.

networkn
Networkn
32378 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374363 18-May-2025 19:06
Foldable, smaller case would be high on the list for many I imagine. The XM5's were such a departure from the direction hey had been going in for years. 

 

The new Technics AZ100 TW buds were exceptional for noise cancelling in my most recent trip on an aeroplane, I don't see myself going back to bulky over ear ones again. Similar the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 have been great. 

 

 



mrgsm021
1475 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3374374 18-May-2025 19:40
I might check these out when they are available on display, mainly want to check how the ear cups feel on my ears, M5 was quite shallow, reviews seem to suggest they are a little deeper but then the drivers appear to be protruding so will see how that will affect the comfort. The Bose QC Ultra is top notch in terms of comfort.

 

It's great that they are foldable again, makes the travel case a smaller footprint than the M5s.

 

A little disappointed though that they kept the battery at 30hrs playback with ANC on, a missed opportunity to improve on the battery life imo.

 

Yeah the price, yikes!!!

networkn
Networkn
32378 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374378 18-May-2025 20:10
Yep, the price is stupid, I'd be waiting on a sale certainly. 

 

 



scuwp
3888 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374383 18-May-2025 20:38
Wow, that price is one hell of a jump from the XM5!  I'll be sticking with mine thanks.  




gzt

gzt

17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375092 20-May-2025 20:21
The differences in the reviews make me wonder if they all had the same gear and the same information. Some say no difference in the drivers, maybe referring to physical size only. Some say bigger earcups, some say same size earcups as xm5. Inconsistencies are bugging me. Other than differences all the reviews are raving positive. All that raised other doubts. Anyway.. searched my inbox to find this topic again and found a special offer from Sony Store NZ:

https://store.sony.co.nz/headphones-noisecancelling/WH1000XM6L.html

Bonus WF-C710N Wireless Earbuds (Black) (WFC710NB) when pre-ordering a (WH-1000XM6). Ends 11:59PM NZST 04/06/2025 or While Stocks Last. T&Cs Apply. [Retail $159] - noise cancelling and handsfree calling apparently.

Sign-up Offer - Enjoy 10% Off this product ($50 cap per order) with your Single Use Code when you join MySony^. T&Cs Apply

I wonder if they send out the freebee before the XM6 arrives. That could be handy.


Wakrak
1714 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375093 20-May-2025 20:26
That's the same offer that Noel Leeming is doing (you linked to it via Cheapies in your first post)

gzt

gzt

17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375110 20-May-2025 21:07
networkn: The new Technics AZ100 TW buds were exceptional for noise cancelling in my most recent trip on an aeroplane, I don't see myself going back to bulky over ear ones again. Similar the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 have been great.

This is interesting. It might be time for a change.

 
 
 
 

gzt

gzt

17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375112 20-May-2025 21:10
Wakrak: That's the same offer that Noel Leeming is doing (you linked to it via Cheapies in your first post)

Embarrassing. Did I really miss that the first time or was the post updated after I saw it?

gzt

gzt

17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375114 20-May-2025 21:27
networkn: Foldable, smaller case would be high on the list for many I imagine. The XM5's were such a departure from the direction hey had been going in for years.

The XM5s sit cups down flat against a laptop in a soft shoulder bag. Other than not using the case ever, I did not notice. Less than a 13" could have been a problem. Longhaul air and travel they would have been a pain.

stocksp
711 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375120 20-May-2025 22:02
gzt:
networkn: Foldable, smaller case would be high on the list for many I imagine. The XM5's were such a departure from the direction hey had been going in for years.

The XM5s sit cups down flat against a laptop in a soft shoulder bag. Other than not using the case ever, I did not notice. Less than a 13" could have been a problem. Longhaul air and travel they would have been a pain.

 

 

 

I use them for long haul and air travel - no problem with a case. There's not really that huge a difference between xm4 and xm5 case.

networkn
Networkn
32378 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375126 20-May-2025 22:20
I am not saying it's not possible, but, once I found some in ear true wireless buds I never used the xm5s again.

gzt

gzt

17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3379643 1-Jun-2025 11:37
I have not ordered yet mainly because the launch price is painful. Price history looks like it will come down by $50-$100 in a month or two after launch.

The stream of universally glowing pre-launch reviews for XM6 also gave me some pause after the Nvidia RTX-5060 debacle.

gzt

gzt

17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3399530 3-Aug-2025 15:02
Price is taking an age to come down. NZ stores at at $699 today.

I enjoyed this recent review comparing to nearly every model and brand in the same class

https://recordingnow.com/blog/sony-wh-1000xm6-review/

I did not read all of it. Conclusions over XM5: Better sound quality and maybe + 10% improvement for noise reduction. Worth it for me. I'm starting to run out of patience with the price delay and I'm being tempted by competitors ; )


Nothing 1 headphones are getting good reviews and the look appeals to my inner star wars nerd

https://www.whathifi.com/headphones/wireless-headphones/nothing-headphone-1

https://www.soundguys.com/nothing-headphones-1-vs-sony-wh-1000xm6-can-an-outsider-take-the-anc-crown-141604/

Nothing 1 headphones available in NZ at $599 and lower specials from time to time.

networkn
Networkn
32378 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3399533 3-Aug-2025 15:05
It's barely been 2 months. I wouldn't have expected the price to have dropped by now. Perhaps after 6 months once all the xm4 and 5 stock was cleared out. 

stocksp
711 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3399541 3-Aug-2025 15:46
networkn:

 

I am not saying it's not possible, but, once I found some in ear true wireless buds I never used the xm5s again.

 

 

 

 

What buds do you use.  I've got some Sony xm5 buds (as well as cans) but they hurt my ears after a while (even with comply tips) and don't ANC as well as the cans.   I only use them for domestic flights

