Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)WTR (want to get repaired) - Kef X300A speakers with problem
#319659 19-May-2025 08:33
Sorry not sure where I should post this!  Mods please move as needed

I have a paid of Kef X300A active speakers, which are fantastic as computer speakers.  However they have a known problem that affects the AirPlay functionality - shortly after powering on they 'click' on-and-off a few times and eventually come up with a red flashing light - meaning no airplay.  USB and phono work perfectly fine.  As I understand it, it's something to do with the caps getting old on the power board?

Anyone here able to fix these?  Obviously prepared to pay!  I am in Auckland.

  #3374574 19-May-2025 08:57
I've moved this to the Home Theatre sub-forum. Will hopefully get better visibility.

 

I'd try Phillips Electronics in Penrose. 




