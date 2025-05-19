Sorry not sure where I should post this! Mods please move as needed
I have a paid of Kef X300A active speakers, which are fantastic as computer speakers. However they have a known problem that affects the AirPlay functionality - shortly after powering on they 'click' on-and-off a few times and eventually come up with a red flashing light - meaning no airplay. USB and phono work perfectly fine. As I understand it, it's something to do with the caps getting old on the power board?
Anyone here able to fix these? Obviously prepared to pay! I am in Auckland.