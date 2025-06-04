Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Plex buffering issue with LG 55QNED86T6A
#319803 4-Jun-2025 10:04
BACKGROUND

 

LG 55QNED86T6A TV Manufacture date is Feb 2024 and I use the Plex app on it to access (generally) 1080p TV & Movies which are on my Synology DS1819+ NAS running as Plex server (until I replaced the Plex server function with a NUC11TNH last month, also) in the garage.

 

My Internet is 2-degrees 300/100 to TP-Link X55 set to Router - DNS manually set to 8.8.8.8 and the router is set to reboot every morning, plus a wired X55 satellite in the lounge by the TV.  TV/NUC/NAS all have static IP's and are all in the 

 

Network is router cabled to Netgear Prosafe JGS524PE switch. 

 

Connected via ethernet are: NAS, TV, NUC, Amcrest 5Mp POE camera, Amcrest 2Mp camera.  5Ghz WIFI connections are TV (disconnected the ethernet about 3 weeks ago) and 2 x iPhones.

 

I am now running the NUC only as the Plex server, and the NAS only as mapped storage.

 

PROBLEM

 

Until about 6 months ago, Plex worked flawlessly.  No lagging/buffering.  Since then, I am seeing more and more buffering.  I figured the NAS was getting on a bit, and my research suggested I would get much better performance running the Plex server on a dedicated PC or NUC.  Enter the NUC, but the problem persisted.

 

TESTING

 

My understanding is that despite being on the same network, Plex on the TV draws data via the web (please correct me if I'm wrong) so I ran speedtest and fast.com on the TV.  I tested the TV wired to the satellite with the satellite X55 wired directly to the router, directly to the switch, and wirelessly to the router.  I also tested the TV connected using 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz, connected to the satellite and also directly to the router.

 

Wirelessly directly to the router using 5Ghz gave the best results, so this is the way the setup currently is.

 

Since that time (maybe a week now), I am again seeing buffering occasionally, and sometimes the TV after just being turned on, when going into Plex or other Internet-based apps, will say Network unavailable. 

 

On on occasion a few days ago, the TV was playing a show off the NAS and the dreaded circle started going around in Plex, buffering, so I grabbed my phone, opened Plex and hit resume, and the show resumed fine and kept playing fine.

 

It feels like the TV is struggling with the network.

 

QUESTIONS

 

I do have a spare 24-port switch (non-poe)... should I try that with Router>switch>NUC & NAS?  The other traffic (cameras specifically) will obviously track through to the NAS still for recording (which I guess I could turn off to see if it makes a difference?).

 

Is my TV on the way out?

 

Have I missed anything?




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

  #3380390 4-Jun-2025 10:28
Are the Plex server and the Plex client on the same subnet? The client should connect to the server directly if on the same network.

 

Some clients are know for not supporting all codecs, and the server needs a GPU or it will use a lot of the CPU for decoding.

 

Are you doing decoding on the server or client? Have you tried changing the settings on the client to stream the content in native format, so decoding moves from the server to the clients?

 

 




  #3380394 4-Jun-2025 10:46
Thanks for the questions...

 

Are the Plex server and the Plex client on the same subnet? The client should connect to the server directly if on the same network.

 

Yes, both 192.168.1.xx

 

 

 

Some clients are know for not supporting all codecs, and the server needs a GPU or it will use a lot of the CPU for decoding.

 

Are you doing decoding on the server or client? Have you tried changing the settings on the client to stream the content in native format, so decoding moves from the server to the clients?

 

Decoding was on the NAS and it is now on the NUC (which came from doing the same job for another user) and is apparently quite a bit better than what is required.  I haven't tried native, as I assumed that the NUC would be far better at transcoding than the TV.




  #3380396 4-Jun-2025 11:01
Some old TVs might not have the power or support the codecs. But you should try it.




