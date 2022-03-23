DennyAKABenny

Hey all,
I'm a graphic designer based in Christchurch, massive nerd, love all things tech, been building my own PC's for myself and friends for ages. Just moved into my first home with my wife. Super stoked to finnally be able to spend some time and money investing in a few pieces of tech I've always wanted to play around with. Like actually good networking, NAS, cameras, smart home devices etc.
I've created an account as I'm sure I'll be on here for networking advice daily, I am pretty tech savey, but networking is a whole different realm of complex. Also keen to offer help where I can!
I'll post over in the networking forum with my first question regarding what I should buy!