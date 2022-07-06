Hi Geekzone team
Im another new user located in Canterbury
Have referred to posts on here over the years and thought it might be good to finally join the community
In my main job im An Architectural Designer, I'm also a Certified Passive House Consultant and a Licenced Building Practitioner in Design 2
I built my own home computer around 8 years ago now (probably about due to build a new one but havent had the need as it is still going strong
is an AMD 8 core bulldozer, running windows 10.
I am an ArchiCAD and Photoshop user so need good computers for home and work
have usually been the go to tech guy where i have worked at offices not by choice, but just as i seem to have more understanding on things than most.
and organised home and work network connections.
Great to be here, hope to learn some things!