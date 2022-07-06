Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New from Canterbury
methy222

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#298674 6-Jul-2022 15:43
Hi Geekzone team

Im another new user located in Canterbury
Have referred to posts on here over the years and thought it might be good to finally join the community

In my main job im An Architectural Designer, I'm also a Certified Passive House Consultant and a Licenced Building Practitioner in Design 2

I built my own home computer around 8 years ago now (probably about due to build a new one but havent had the need as it is still going strong
is an AMD 8 core bulldozer, running windows 10.

I am an ArchiCAD and Photoshop user so need good computers for home and work

have usually been the go to tech guy where i have worked at offices not by choice, but just as i seem to have more understanding on things than most.
and organised home and work network connections.

Great to be here, hope to learn some things!

PeterReader
5936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2938876 6-Jul-2022 15:43
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73988 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2938877 6-Jul-2022 15:43
Welcome to Geekzone!




