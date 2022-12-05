kiwidesigna

Hey all,
Really need to start using my iPad and exploring drawing with pencil. Any tips welcomed :)
Google / Android user here, have kept mostly android though tempted to get apple watch soon through insurance then iPhone.
Design / Architecture background, always enjoy exploring new tech.
Had this genius digital notepad from years ago which was fun link: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/genius-g-note-7100-digital-notepad/6920316
Have used white lines sketchpad more recently which fun.
https://www.whitelinespaper.com/product/sketch-book-9-x-12/
Chch and Melbourne based :)