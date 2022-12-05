Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New :) Keen to explore digital drawing on Ipad
kiwidesigna

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#302605 5-Dec-2022 20:41
Hey all,

Really need to start using my iPad and exploring drawing with pencil. Any tips welcomed :)

Google / Android user here, have kept mostly android though tempted to get apple watch soon through insurance then iPhone.

Design / Architecture background, always enjoy exploring new tech.

Had this genius digital notepad from years ago which was fun link: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/genius-g-note-7100-digital-notepad/6920316

Have used white lines sketchpad more recently which fun.

https://www.whitelinespaper.com/product/sketch-book-9-x-12/

Chch and Melbourne based :)




PeterReader
5949 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3006093 5-Dec-2022 20:41
