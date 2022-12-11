Good morning all,
I've been on the lookout for some good NZ based forums, reddit's and related communities.
Hoping here is a good place to get to know others in the Cybersecurity / IT Engineering worlds.
Have been working in IT since dial-up modems roamed the earth and broadband was a new thing.
Recently moved from senior infrastructure support roles into cybersecurity engineering / security engineering.
Keen to get talking with others in the field for advice on certifications, day to day and generally just growing my skills and knowledge in this area.
Aside form that I've a keen interest in retro tech, solar power, radio, space...and basically anything else that requires a shed at the end of a garden and a screwdriver.
Hello!