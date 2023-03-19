Hi
A long time lurker, having learnt a lot from GZ, have decided I'm well overdue to support the site, so have 'put several coins in the meter' as it were, to help acknowledge the benefit of GZ.
Perhaps I will see questions I can help with :-)
On the home front, recently completed a migration from the Windows world to Linux, in search of a more stable experience and frankly, to have a computer that does not blow so much CPU-heated air out the back when it's sitting idle doing very little!
While not dealing with IT stuff I keep an eye on aircraft flying here and there using ADS-B while happily running an instance of a legacy Windows program using Wine on the Linux. I consider that a good achievement as I suspect the creators of that now EOL product might not have ever considered it running on Linux!
Am mildly dyslexic so apologies in advance if my posts don't always read correctly, despite me re-reading things many, many times before posting :-)
Cheers
Greg