geek3001

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#303904 19-Mar-2023 11:25
Hi

 

 

 

A long time lurker, having learnt a lot from GZ, have decided I'm well overdue to support the site, so have 'put several coins in the meter' as it were, to help acknowledge the benefit of GZ.

 

 

 

Perhaps I will see questions I can help with :-)

 

 

 

On the home front, recently completed a migration from the Windows world to Linux, in search of a more stable experience and frankly, to have a computer that does not blow so much CPU-heated air out the back when it's sitting idle doing very little!

 

 

 

While not dealing with IT stuff I keep an eye on aircraft flying here and there using ADS-B while happily running an instance of a legacy Windows program using Wine on the Linux. I consider that a good achievement as I suspect the creators of that now EOL product might not have ever considered it running on Linux!

 

 

 

Am mildly dyslexic so apologies in advance if my posts don't always read correctly, despite me re-reading things many, many times before posting :-)

 

 

 

Cheers
Greg

PeterReader
5956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051797 19-Mar-2023 11:25
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone or make your purchases through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

Linux
9653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051802 19-Mar-2023 11:35
Welcome :)

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11460 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051804 19-Mar-2023 11:40
Welcome! I’m personally running PiAware here collecting data for both FlightAware and FlightRadar24 - it gives you a free business subscription to both apps if you do this 😊




geek3001

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3051806 19-Mar-2023 11:48
I have been a happy paying user of FlightRadar24 (FR24) for almost as long as it has been available. I did offer to be a data feeder to them, however when I last checked with them, I have patchy coverage and don't have enough RF visibility to the horizon. FR24 often fills in the gaps where my own receiver can't receive from the aircraft. Such is life :-)

RunningMan
7416 posts

Uber Geek


  #3051825 19-Mar-2023 12:28
Welcome

