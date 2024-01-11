@NathanKnz:

Hi - I've just joined after being reminded of how cool this community is by a colleague.
Well, rejoined - turns out I've got an account (Narth) which dates back to 2010 or so back when I was using a yahoo email address (which is long gone). If that could be merged with this account, it would be brilliant!
I'm really into online community and open source software, and run a few online communities myself (doing sysadmin and community management) as well as contributing to several others. I'm most familiar with the Discourse platform, and am always on the lookout for tips and tricks that I can apply to those that I have influence over.