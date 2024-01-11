Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NathanKnz

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311384 11-Jan-2024 07:43
Hi - I've just joined after being reminded of how cool this community is by a colleague.

 

Well, rejoined - turns out I've got an account (Narth) which dates back to 2010 or so back when I was using a yahoo email address (which is long gone). If that could be merged with this account, it would be brilliant!

 

I'm really into online community and open source software, and run a few online communities myself (doing sysadmin and community management) as well as contributing to several others. I'm most familiar with the Discourse platform, and am always on the lookout for tips and tricks that I can apply to those that I have influence over.

PeterReader
5985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180322 11-Jan-2024 07:43
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

alavaliant
170 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3180328 11-Jan-2024 07:47
Welcome to the site.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76554 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180342 11-Jan-2024 08:36
@Narth that old account doesn't have any posts - do you want to just disable the old one and update the username on this one?




NathanKnz

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180355 11-Jan-2024 09:06
freitasm:

 

@Narth that old account doesn't have any posts - do you want to just disable the old one and update the username on this one?

 

 

What I'd rather is that I could have the username NathanK - is it currently used?

 

Otherwise, please go ahead and delete Narth and I'll keep this.

 

Oh - that mate I mentioned is @jonherries

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76554 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180360 11-Jan-2024 09:12
Nah, sorry that one is taken already.




NathanKnz

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180421 11-Jan-2024 11:21
Are you sure? Perhaps they are hidden in the user list:

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76554 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180424 11-Jan-2024 11:25
NathanKnz:

 

Are you sure? Perhaps they are hidden in the user list:

 

 

Yes, I am sure. 




ANglEAUT
1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180428 11-Jan-2024 11:51
Welcome. Glad to hear you find GZ cool.

 

NathanKnz: ... I'm most familiar with the Discourse platform, ...

 

Misread that a bit & thought you were talking about Discord.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

jonherries
1316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3180430 11-Jan-2024 12:06
@freitasm - I think you and Nathan would have a bit to chat about. Nathan runs:

www.ehealthforum.nz

and I help out. Wondering if we send a private message whether we might be able to set up a time for a chat?

Jon

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76554 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180433 11-Jan-2024 12:13
Sure. I am available most days, in the city once a week.




NathanKnz

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180579 11-Jan-2024 14:20
freitasm:

 

Yes, I am sure. 

 

 

Apologies, I didn't mean to imply anything negative!

 

I take it that usernames have moved to 8 or 9 characters, and the incumbent nathank was moved to nathankaa?

NathanKnz

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180583 11-Jan-2024 14:21
freitasm:

 

jonherries:

 

Wondering if we send a private message whether we might be able to set up a time for a chat?

 

 

Sure. I am available most days, in the city once a week.

 

 

I'm pretty flexible over the next week or so - Jon, why don't you suggest a time as a calendar invite to us both as you are likely to be the least flexible?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76554 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180585 11-Jan-2024 14:25
NathanKnz:

 

 

 

freitasm:

 

Yes, I am sure. 

 

 

Apologies, I didn't mean to imply anything negative!

 

I take it that usernames have moved to 8 or 9 characters, and the incumbent nathank was moved to nathankaa?

 

 

No. Accounts will not show in the search if the user has Privacy set or the account has been banned.

 

We do not reassign usernames. There isn't a minimum length for usernames but very early on we did change from accepting spaces and special characters, hence why you might find one or another active user with those.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76554 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180586 11-Jan-2024 14:26
@NathanKnz:

 

freitasm:

 

@jonherries:

 

Wondering if we send a private message whether we might be able to set up a time for a chat?

 

 

Sure. I am available most days, in the city once a week.

 

 

I'm pretty flexible over the next week or so - Jon, why don't you suggest a time as a calendar invite to us both as you are likely to be the least flexible?

 

 

Except Tuesday, when I am in Auckland.




NathanKnz

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180588 11-Jan-2024 14:30
ANglEAUT:

 

Welcome. Glad to hear you find GZ cool.

 

NathanKnz: ... I'm most familiar with the Discourse platform, ...

 

Misread that a bit & thought you were talking about Discord.

 

 

Thanks!

 

Yeah - Discourse is very easy to confuse on the name front! They both launched at around the same time, so that wasn't a problem back in the day. Is now though 🤷‍♂️

 

     

  1. Discord: gamer-based chat platform = great for real time short-form discussion. Free but proprietary and will try and upsell you stuff - and is a bit mysterious with your data.
  2. Discourse: modern online forum (like this one) platform = great for asynchronous discussion. Open source, can have hosted in a variety of ways. Delightfully free from commercial entanglements.

 

 

