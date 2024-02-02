I've just purchased my first smart TV (Veon 55-inch) and I'm struggling to tune Sky onto it. Be kind as I'm an old codger wrestling a bit with the new tech. Any help or advice would be supremely welcome. Cheers.
Welcome to Geekzone!
I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.
First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.
There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.
People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.
If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.
You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.
If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.
If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.
Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!
I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape
Thank you, PeterReader. 👍
what do you mean tune sky into it?
You either need one of the sky apps, ie skygo or sky sports now and an applicable subscription, or you need a sky box which you would generally connect to the TV with an HDMI Cable
Thanks for replying Jase. I connected my Sky box to the TV with the appropriate cable but believe that perhaps there was something else I need to do as I found nothing on the menu ... I even had trouble finding the menu button on the TV remote. I quickly learned that it is well hidden 😅
So you have a white Android Sky box??
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
No, it's more the old-style Sky box, Spyware. I'm likely missing something quite simple but I'm just not sure what it is. 😒
Maybe look for a source button on the TV remote and select relevant HDMI input.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Thanks, Spyware. I'll give that a go tomorrow. I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed with it all at the moment. Thanks again. 😎
Look for the “source” button on the remote.
or “input”.
if there’s no words in the remote then look for the picture on a button of “retangular box with an arrow pointing into it”
I just had a look on the “The Warehouse” website and found a picture of a Veon smart TV remote. I don’t have a Veon TV, but try the following.
On the remote, below the arrow buttons is a “home” button (a house symbol). Below that is the “source” button (has a square on it with an arrow). Try pushing that. Either once to see what comes up on the screen, or multiple times until the picture from your sky decoder appears.
Hope this works for you.
Edit: I see Goosey has provided the same info while I was composing. Good luck.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996