Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsSmart TV and Sky
Vermithrax

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311632 2-Feb-2024 20:16
Send private message quote this post

I've just purchased my first smart TV (Veon 55-inch) and I'm struggling to tune Sky onto it. Be kind as I'm an old codger wrestling a bit with the new tech. Any help or advice would be supremely welcome. Cheers. 

Create new topic
PeterReader
5987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189716 2-Feb-2024 20:16
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Vermithrax

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3189721 2-Feb-2024 20:20
Send private message quote this post

Thank you, PeterReader. 👍 

Jase2985
12462 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189723 2-Feb-2024 20:25
Send private message quote this post

what do you mean tune sky into it?

 

You either need one of the sky apps, ie skygo or sky sports now and an applicable subscription, or you need a sky box which you would generally connect to the TV with an HDMI Cable



Vermithrax

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3189729 2-Feb-2024 20:38
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for replying Jase. I connected my Sky box to the TV with the appropriate cable but believe that perhaps there was something else I need to do as I found nothing on the menu ... I even had trouble finding the menu button on the TV remote. I quickly learned that it is well hidden 😅 

Spyware
3295 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3189731 2-Feb-2024 20:41
Send private message quote this post

So you have a white Android Sky box??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Vermithrax

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3189732 2-Feb-2024 20:48
Send private message quote this post

No, it's more the old-style Sky box, Spyware. I'm likely missing something quite simple but I'm just not sure what it is.  😒

 

 

Spyware
3295 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3189735 2-Feb-2024 20:55
Send private message quote this post

Maybe look for a source button on the TV remote and select relevant HDMI input.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Vermithrax

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3189739 2-Feb-2024 20:59
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, Spyware. I'll give that a go tomorrow. I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed with it all at the moment. Thanks again. 😎

Goosey
2409 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3189746 2-Feb-2024 21:21
Send private message quote this post

Look for the “source” button on the remote.

 

or “input”.

 

 

 

if there’s no words in the remote then look for the picture on a button of “retangular box with an arrow pointing into it”

 

  • hit that once…it changes the input and if you keep pressing it you can select the other inputs.
  • just give it a few seconds between presses and make sure your sky decoder is on 

 

Dingbatt
6448 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3189747 2-Feb-2024 21:22
Send private message quote this post

I just had a look on the “The Warehouse” website and found a picture of a Veon smart TV remote. I don’t have a Veon TV, but try the following.

 

On the remote, below the arrow buttons is a “home” button (a house symbol). Below that is the “source” button (has a square on it with an arrow). Try pushing that. Either once to see what comes up on the screen, or multiple times until the picture from your sky decoder appears.

 

Hope this works for you.

 

Edit: I see Goosey has provided the same info while I was composing. Good luck.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 