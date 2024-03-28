So this is my introduction message - I'm by no stretch of the imagination what you'd consider your traditional garden variety "geek". I just have an obsession with fixing things myself when I can. I'm resourceful, inquisitive and impatient. I have ADHD to thank for that I suppose and it's provided me with enough "gotta find the answer myself" to be able to solve most problems with technology on my own. Until now.
So, if anyone can help me with my wifi/adapter/connection issue I'd be so grateful. Not sure if I'm supposed to include my issue in this intro message though so I won't just yet in case it goes against the rules 😅
Short version - internet/wifi connection is not an issue, but cannot connect to any sites without jumping through several hoops that a noob shouldn't really be toying with - but I'm me, so I do. (I've done all the usual things to solve the issue, and have ended up going down a YouTube rabbit hole and doing all sorts of things that work, then don't, then do, then don't... fml)
FYI I'm currently in my hallway connected via ethernet cable and I can't stand here every time I want to use my PC - ya girl is getting too old for that 😅