#312229 28-Mar-2024 12:39
So this is my introduction message - I'm by no stretch of the imagination what you'd consider your traditional garden variety "geek". I just have an obsession with fixing things myself when I can. I'm resourceful, inquisitive and impatient. I have ADHD to thank for that I suppose and it's provided me with enough "gotta find the answer myself" to be able to solve most problems with technology on my own. Until now. 

 

So, if anyone can help me with my wifi/adapter/connection issue I'd be so grateful. Not sure if I'm supposed to include my issue in this intro message though so I won't just yet in case it goes against the rules 😅

 

Short version - internet/wifi connection is not an issue, but cannot connect to any sites without jumping through several hoops that a noob shouldn't really be toying with - but I'm me, so I do. (I've done all the usual things to solve the issue, and have ended up going down a YouTube rabbit hole and doing all sorts of things that work, then don't, then do, then don't... fml)

 


FYI I'm currently in my hallway connected via ethernet cable and I can't stand here every time I want to use my PC - ya girl is getting too old for that 😅

 

 

 

 

  #3211856 28-Mar-2024 12:39
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

  #3211869 28-Mar-2024 12:56
Welcome to Geekzone, mate.

 

Chuck your tech issue in the LAN forum, going into as much detail as you'd like.  You are now surrounded by geeky superheros, and your post shall not be in vain.




  #3211953 28-Mar-2024 20:36
Welcome aboard




  #3211955 28-Mar-2024 20:57
Welcome.

 

Write up a new topic in https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66 with as much detail as you can for help.

