ForumsIntroductionsHello from Auckland :)
Digymuff

4 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1

ID Verified

#315093 12-Jun-2024 19:41
Hello reader,

 

Hope you are enjoying life and if not, then FIGHT it because eventually time will heal.

 

:)

PeterReader
6024 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 456

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248160 12-Jun-2024 19:41
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79609 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 38042

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248181 12-Jun-2024 20:22
Welcome to Geekzone!




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland 18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM

Lias
5607 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3899

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248212 12-Jun-2024 22:00
Welcome aboard




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



Dynamic
3890 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1680

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248226 13-Jun-2024 04:34
Welcome to Geekzone, Digymuff




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

ANglEAUT
2349 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248291 13-Jun-2024 10:46
Welcome to GZ.

 

Impressed that you are already ID verified.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

