nongeek2025

I actually came across this forum by accident when looking to see if other people were having problems with Amazon delivery in New Zealand via DPD (from both Amazon US and Amazon Australia). The most coherent questions/answers seemed to be here.
But I don’t know how to ask a question (or reply to a question) on the forums. (Being able to write here is a bit of a miracle. I don’t know how I did it.)
Can someone explain in simple terms a nongeek can understand about how you ask or answer questions.