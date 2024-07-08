Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsHi from an nongeek hoping helpful geeks will answer future questions.
nongeek2025

14 posts

Geek


#315364 8-Jul-2024 09:25
Send private message

I actually came across this forum by accident when looking to see if other people were having problems with Amazon delivery in New Zealand via DPD (from both Amazon US and Amazon Australia). The most coherent questions/answers seemed to be here.

 

But I don’t know how to ask a question (or reply to a question) on the forums. (Being able to write here is a bit of a miracle. I don’t know how I did it.)

 

Can someone explain in simple terms a nongeek can understand about how you ask or answer questions.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
PeterReader
6012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257253 8-Jul-2024 09:25
Send private message

Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Eva888
2308 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257261 8-Jul-2024 09:37
Send private message

Hi and welcome

 

It's very easy.

 

Make sure you’re logged in.

 

Click on Forums (right above where your log in name is)

 

Choose the forum you want to post in and click on it.

 

Click on New Topic, (in blue on the top right)

 

Fill in the Subject line

 

Type your question in the message box. 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257268 8-Jul-2024 09:54
Send private message

You've pretty much started the right way :)  Welcome aboard :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



Dynamic
3811 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257269 8-Jul-2024 10:03
Send private message

Welcome to Geekzone, mate. :)




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18508 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257301 8-Jul-2024 11:47
Send private message

Welcome to the community. People here are very helpful and knowledgeable. You definitely found the right place to get your questions answered. Just follow the advice above. You can also continue a discussion by clicking on the reply box. It's pretty straightforward.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

ANglEAUT
2270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257384 8-Jul-2024 13:42
Send private message

Welcome to GZ.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

RunningMan
8826 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257488 8-Jul-2024 16:32
Send private message

Welcome



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3283 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257544 8-Jul-2024 16:46
Send private message

Welcome. You'll find all manner of people here from right along the geekness spectrum.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Lias
5562 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257611 8-Jul-2024 21:34
Send private message

Welcome to the madhouse.. We drink beer and know things.. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright