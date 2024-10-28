Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
eltheanine

#317596 28-Oct-2024 20:07
I have some geek friends that pointed me here for a couple of topics a short wile back, and thought I'd sign up. I believe I had an account what feels like 20 years ago now, when I was living in Auckland, but thought I'd start afresh.

By day I have a manual labour job, so sitting in front of a screen is a hobby for me. I have a small blog and self-host various things all reached from teabag.ninja, for anyone wanting to look. Also playing with the likes of Proxmox at home on some old gear and paved over my desktop Windows with Linux recently - but have been using it on and off for a decade or so.

 

Seems like a wide breadth of knowledge and interests on here, and a reasonably calm and adult (behaving) community. I look forward to checking in regularly 🧡

PeterReader
  #3302579 28-Oct-2024 20:07
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

RunningMan
  #3302584 28-Oct-2024 20:11
Welcome

allan
  #3302589 28-Oct-2024 20:24
Welcome back 😀



alavaliant
  #3302593 28-Oct-2024 20:55
Welcome to the site.

jarledb
  #3302596 28-Oct-2024 21:03
Welcome to Geekzone!




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3302602 28-Oct-2024 22:53
Welcome to Geekzone @eltheanine




ANglEAUT
  #3302620 29-Oct-2024 08:48
Welcome to GZ.

 

 

 

(Here, kitty, kitty!)




