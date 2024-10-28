eltheanine

I have some geek friends that pointed me here for a couple of topics a short wile back, and thought I'd sign up. I believe I had an account what feels like 20 years ago now, when I was living in Auckland, but thought I'd start afresh.
By day I have a manual labour job, so sitting in front of a screen is a hobby for me. I have a small blog and self-host various things all reached from teabag.ninja, for anyone wanting to look. Also playing with the likes of Proxmox at home on some old gear and paved over my desktop Windows with Linux recently - but have been using it on and off for a decade or so.
Seems like a wide breadth of knowledge and interests on here, and a reasonably calm and adult (behaving) community. I look forward to checking in regularly 🧡