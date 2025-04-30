Hi there

I’m Dan, Long time reader/lurker and recent signer-upper’er 😊

I have always had GZ tab open on the browser - For as long as browser tabs have been a thing and I can remember!

My background is Telco – Introduced to "the industry" as a school leaver and have steadily over the years worked my through the various facets – Starting “jumpers & jackpoints”, “holes & poles”, then progressing onto “bearer/switching” and later “rigging & radio”.

I was also deployed to Scott Base, Antarctica for 13months 2021-22 including the winter over – Hopefully there are some other ice veterans in the gz-ranks (Whether Scott Base, South Pole and/or McMurdo) - Also, for the record (will get this out of the way now) Global Warming is a thing and very real!

Im originally from South Otago. But, have been leading a quiet existence in Wellington’s Northern Suburbs since end of 2019 – I apparently still speak with a strong Southern-Kiwi dialect which is commented on from time to time by the locals ;-)

These days (since end of 2022) im driving a desk in the Project Management office, primarily focused on Cell Site upgrades and builds.

Im sure like a lot of the citizens here, Technology is our joint interest – Out of work I have a few projects/proof of concepts in various states of completion in the garage and/or the work bench. I also have a small (mostly working) collection of what I suppose are now retro computers e.g G3 iMac, Macintosh Classic, Amiga2000 & Amiga500

Thanks for having me,

Cheers,

DanF