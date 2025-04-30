Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ZL2DanF

#319496 30-Apr-2025 10:28
Hi there

 

I’m Dan, Long time reader/lurker and recent signer-upper’er 😊

 

I have always had GZ tab open on the browser - For as long as browser tabs have been a thing and I can remember!

 

My background is Telco – Introduced to "the industry" as a school leaver and have steadily over the years worked my through the various facets – Starting “jumpers & jackpoints”, “holes & poles”, then progressing onto “bearer/switching” and later “rigging & radio”.

 

I was also deployed to Scott Base, Antarctica for 13months 2021-22 including the winter over – Hopefully there are some other ice veterans in the gz-ranks (Whether Scott Base, South Pole and/or McMurdo) - Also, for the record (will get this out of the way now) Global Warming is a thing and very real!

 

Im originally from South Otago. But, have been leading a quiet existence in Wellington’s Northern Suburbs since end of 2019 – I apparently still speak with a strong Southern-Kiwi dialect which is commented on from time to time by the locals ;-)

 

These days (since end of 2022) im driving a desk in the Project Management office, primarily focused on Cell Site upgrades and builds.

 

Im sure like a lot of the citizens here, Technology is our joint interest – Out of work I have a few projects/proof of concepts in various states of completion in the garage and/or the work bench. I also have a small (mostly working) collection of what I suppose are now retro computers e.g G3 iMac, Macintosh Classic, Amiga2000 & Amiga500

 

Thanks for having me,

 

Cheers,

 

DanF

PeterReader
  #3369100 30-Apr-2025 10:28
alavaliant
  #3369108 30-Apr-2025 10:37
Welcome to the site.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3369111 30-Apr-2025 10:40
Welcome to Geekzone.




Dynamic
  #3369113 30-Apr-2025 10:49
Welcome to GZ, Dan.

 

Wow... Antarctica for a year.  I'd love to spend some time there!

 

In my late teen years, I had a ball playing One Must Fall 2097 with my mate on his Amiga.




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3369115 30-Apr-2025 10:58
Dynamic:

 

In my late teen years, I had a ball playing One Must Fall 2097 with my mate on his Amiga.

 

 

Was never released on Amiga.... maybe emulated PC on a big box Amiga ? :D 

 

 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3369116 30-Apr-2025 10:58
Still love the Amiga, miss mine :( 

 

Still fire one up virtually tho :)

 

 




Dynamic
  #3369126 30-Apr-2025 11:24
xpd:

 

Dynamic:

 

In my late teen years, I had a ball playing One Must Fall 2097 with my mate on his Amiga.

 

 

Was never released on Amiga.... maybe emulated PC on a big box Amiga ? :D 

 

 

Weird... I was fairly certain about that memory!  It was around the time my mate was exploring Workbench for Amiga.




