Kia ora everyone..

My name is Logan, thought I'd introduce myself here.

I'm 44, live in Rotorua and have been in IT for 20 years as an Infrastructure and support engineer.. worked for various companies over the years..

I was diagnosed with liver cancer and end stage liver disease Dec 2022 (2 weeks before xmas), I was told I had 6 months left if we did nothing but I had some options.

I oped for a full liver transplant and was added to the list in Jan 2023, March 2023 I had the transplant and it saved my life.

During my recovery I decided I didn't want to go back to my old career, so while laid up in a hospital bed I decided to return back to study.

In 2024 I enrolled and started a degree at Toi Ohomai in Tauranga, a bachelor of applied information technology.. essentially learning to code software and web along with cyber security.

I'm almost half way through my degree, end of this semester marks the half way point, for the first time in my life I'm a straight A student lol.

I'm a big fan of tech, gaming and am a family man..

Chur..

Logan