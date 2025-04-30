Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kia ora from Rotorua
lowigz

#319497 30-Apr-2025 11:17
Kia ora everyone..

 

My name is Logan, thought I'd introduce myself here.

 

I'm 44, live in Rotorua and have been in IT for 20 years as an Infrastructure and support engineer.. worked for various companies over the years..

 

I was diagnosed with liver cancer and end stage liver disease Dec 2022 (2 weeks before xmas), I was told I had 6 months left if we did nothing but I had some options.

 

I oped for a full liver transplant and was added to the list in Jan 2023, March 2023 I had the transplant and it saved my life.

 

During my recovery I decided I didn't want to go back to my old career, so while laid up in a hospital bed I decided to return back to study.

 

In 2024 I enrolled and started a degree at Toi Ohomai in Tauranga, a bachelor of applied information technology.. essentially learning to code software and web along with cyber security.

 

I'm almost half way through my degree, end of this semester marks the half way point, for the first time in my life I'm a straight A student lol.

 

I'm a big fan of tech, gaming and am a family man.. 

 

Chur..

 

Logan

PeterReader
  #3369120 30-Apr-2025 11:17
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape 

