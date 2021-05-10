Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLaptops and mobile computersBusiness Laptops - No RJ45 Ports Anymore?
sonyxperiageek

2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#285696 10-May-2021 19:58
Send private message

So I am trying to look for a laptop that meets the following specs, but very hard to find one in stock at the moment!

 

  • at least 16GB RAM
  • at least 1TB SSD
  • i7
  • Win 10 Pro
  • has a numpad
  • is light
  • has good battery life
  • and has an RJ45 port!

Closest I could find is the HP ZBook Power G7s, but they aren't due in stock anywhere until end of June! And I've been noticing there's more and more laptops with no RJ45 ports these days... I know you can get a dongle for it, but a dongle here and a dongle there just has the potential of misplacing it or forgetting to bring it somewhere etc. The nature of my work means an ethernet connection is extremely important.

 

Anybody have any recommendations for a laptop that meets the above specs?




Sony

 

--

 

Sony

lNomNoml
1679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2705755 10-May-2021 20:13
Send private message

RJ45 is on it's way out on laptops...sadly, everything is pushing to be slimmer and have less ports, these days having lots of ports is apparently bad. Your 1TB SSD requirement makes finding a match really hard, 256GB/512GB is the "standard" at the moment.


 
 
 


timmmay
18547 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2705761 10-May-2021 20:26
Send private message

HP Probook still have RJ45, but Elitebook don't. Some Lenovo laptops do. If you want Ethernet you often have to get a dock and everything goes via USB-C.

mentalinc
2462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2705763 10-May-2021 20:37
Send private message

Whats the usecase for needing a RJ45 port?

 

At a permanent desk a docking station or usb A/C to RJ45 is probably the normal..

 

As for SSD 1TB, can;t you just buy your own and add them in? If you're buying a decent volume, surely the account rep can sort that at?

 

And once you get to 16GB you tend to be in "workstation" class laptop's so you by default cross off light/portable.






 

 



K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705771 10-May-2021 21:04
Send private message

It appears Elitebook & Thinkpad LAN ports are now exclusive to docking stations.   I guess that's fairly reasonable. 

 

 

 

HP Docking Stations (with LAN port)

 

 

https://www.notebookcheck.net/New-HP-EliteBook-800-805-G7-business-laptops-adopt-AMD-Ryzen-4000-Intel-Comet-Lake.466236.0.html

 

 

 

 





coffeebaron
5931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705775 10-May-2021 21:25
Send private message

There is definitely use case for ethernet port on laptop. I use mine often when dealing with network issues etc at customer sites. My EliteBook has one, but yeah sounds like my next laptop, I might be more stuck for choice too.

 

 






 







 



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11005 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705776 10-May-2021 21:27
Send private message

I've got a Lenovo E14 which has an Ethernet port, great battery life and is upgradable (SSD, Ram).







Handle9
7771 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705804 11-May-2021 01:55
Send private message

lNomNoml:

RJ45 is on it's way out on laptops...sadly, everything is pushing to be slimmer and have less ports, these days having lots of ports is apparently bad. Your 1TB SSD requirement makes finding a match really hard, 256GB/512GB is the "standard" at the moment.



Yip. Thin and light sells and USBC docking stations make the rj45 fairly redundant in a corporate situation.

If I have the choice between lighter but carry a dongle or have an rj45 port I'll carry a dongle every day if the week and twice on Sundays.

There's definitely a use case there for rj45 but it's becoming more and more niche.



yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2705805 11-May-2021 03:16
Send private message

I have a HP G7 850, 15" - has most of the specs, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, i7, Win 10 Pro, Num Pad and battery life is okay, though it isn't the lightest thing and there is no RJ45.  I dock in at work with an HP Thunderbolt G2 dock, though do carry one of the USB-C to Ethernet dongles around with me though I have not yet used it (though having said that at home I am mainly on a MacBook Pro which hasn't seen an ethernet port for a few generations).

 

I think the generation before my EliteBook did have the ethernet ports, but the RJ45 seems to be getting phased out by the various manufacturers.

K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705808 11-May-2021 06:02
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

There is definitely use case for ethernet port on laptop. I use mine often when dealing with network issues etc at customer sites. My EliteBook has one, but yeah sounds like my next laptop, I might be more stuck for choice too.

 

 

 

 

 Tbh I'm a little disappointed, and precisely the same reason.  I have an older Elitebook and after posting I realized just how handy a LAN port can be. 

 

I used LAN with PROSet (Ethernet) twice last week to diagnose poorly terminated patch cables, and twice while re-imaging a borked Thinkpad.

 

On the weekend 60GB of media files were transferred over LAN to same laptop then taken to a friends house, where we binged watched the entire series of Succession (great show btw). :)

 

 

 

 

 

While LAN ports may not be used very often, they are often very useful.  :)





nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2705809 11-May-2021 06:48
Send private message

In the HP world (Elitebook G7/G8) the either PHY is present on the laptop main board and certified a USB-C Ethernet Adapter/Dock just provides the cable connection

MAC addresses are passed through from the laptop transparently




 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705813 11-May-2021 07:29
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

coffeebaron:

 

There is definitely use case for ethernet port on laptop. I use mine often when dealing with network issues etc at customer sites. My EliteBook has one, but yeah sounds like my next laptop, I might be more stuck for choice too.

 

 

 

 

 Tbh I'm a little disappointed, and precisely the same reason.  I have an older Elitebook and after posting I realized just how handy a LAN port can be. 

 

I used LAN with PROSet (Ethernet) twice last week to diagnose poorly terminated patch cables, and twice while re-imaging a borked Thinkpad.

 

On the weekend 60GB of media files were transferred over LAN to same laptop then taken to a friends house, where we binged watched the entire series of Succession (great show btw). :)

 

 

 

 

 

While LAN ports may not be used very often, they are often very useful.  :)

 

 

If I used an Ethernet port only a handful of times per week I'd consider it a niche use and would opt for a smaller laptop and dongle.

 

My use of an Ethernet port can be 10+ times per day for onsite work and configuration which would make a dongle a pain. Mikrotik have a USB WiFi adapter but that's no good for connecting to other hardware. In many of my setups it's simply not possible to gain access to core routers and switches via wireless, and the only way is physical access via Ethernet.

tchart
2121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2705872 11-May-2021 10:00
Send private message

My Asus has one of those slim RJ45 ports with the moving/folding catch.

 

This is useful when configuring WISP style routers which often dont have the ability to get to the Web UI when running in AP mode (Im looking at you TP-Link).

 

This was an US import (Amazon) as I had specific criteria like you (non-soldered upgradable RAM, second drive bay etc) but my previous laptops had the same features (and they were NZ purchases).

 

I think most laptops now just expect you to have dongles for this kind of stuff (as I sit here with a single USB connection to my dock).

 

You may have more luck with a "gaming" laptop since most gamers would expect an ethernet port.

K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705881 11-May-2021 10:22
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

If I used an Ethernet port only a handful of times per week I'd consider it a niche use and would opt for a smaller laptop and dongle.

 

My use of an Ethernet port can be 10+ times per day for onsite work and configuration which would make a dongle a pain. Mikrotik have a USB WiFi adapter but that's no good for connecting to other hardware. In many of my setups it's simply not possible to gain access to core routers and switches via wireless, and the only way is physical access via Ethernet.

 

 

Several times a week is def not niche imo it simply means my routine varies daily. Example this avo I have three clients to see however none of those jobs require an Ethernet cable. 

 

But tomorrow it may be an essential tool. And if I turned up to job without the right tools I'd look pretty incompetent.  That's one less client for me (fwiw I work in Field Services).  

 

 

 

I do prefer the Lenovo X2 series but not a separate dongle. Just one more thing to remember....:)





sonyxperiageek

2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2705897 11-May-2021 10:55
Send private message

Reason for needing an ethernet port is that I'm in broadcast industry so WiFi is not really an option for bandwidth demand and reliability etc. Plus like most people here, I could also be setting up various networks so simply plugging a cable in to the router is so much easier than "Oh...I forgot to bring my usb-rj45 dongle"




Sony

 

--

 



qwertee
561 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705899 11-May-2021 11:07
Send private message

sonyxperiageek:

 

So I am trying to look for a laptop that meets the following specs, but very hard to find one in stock at the moment!

 

  • at least 16GB RAM
  • at least 1TB SSD
  • i7
  • Win 10 Pro
  • has a numpad
  • is light
  • has good battery life
  • and has an RJ45 port!

Closest I could find is the HP ZBook Power G7s, but they aren't due in stock anywhere until end of June! And I've been noticing there's more and more laptops with no RJ45 ports these days... I know you can get a dongle for it, but a dongle here and a dongle there just has the potential of misplacing it or forgetting to bring it somewhere etc. The nature of my work means an ethernet connection is extremely important.

 

Anybody have any recommendations for a laptop that meets the above specs?

 

 

Was looking to buy the HP Probook G8 450  from PB tech for $2100.  The hard drive is not 1TB but a 512
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB4508239/HP-Probook-450-G8-Business-Laptop-156-FHD-IPS-AG-2

 

Still undecided and waiting for prices to drop

 

 

 

 

