So I am trying to look for a laptop that meets the following specs, but very hard to find one in stock at the moment!

at least 16GB RAM

at least 1TB SSD

i7

Win 10 Pro

has a numpad

is light

has good battery life

and has an RJ45 port!

Closest I could find is the HP ZBook Power G7s, but they aren't due in stock anywhere until end of June! And I've been noticing there's more and more laptops with no RJ45 ports these days... I know you can get a dongle for it, but a dongle here and a dongle there just has the potential of misplacing it or forgetting to bring it somewhere etc. The nature of my work means an ethernet connection is extremely important.

Anybody have any recommendations for a laptop that meets the above specs?