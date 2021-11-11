I have a user with their own personal (older) Dell XPS 13 laptop who uses a Dell TB16 Thunderbolt 3 docking station. She has been issued a Surface Pro 7 as a work device, but this does not support Thunderbolt.

She requires a docking station that she can have at home that will support both laptops (one at a time), giving the ability to use dual screens (1080p) plus the laptop screen.

This Belkin one looks like it might do the trick, but it's quite pricey for something I'm not 100% will work. So I was wondering if anyone had any other suggestions that they know definitely would work?

Thanks