ScreenDazed

Hi there. After some reading I decided one of the latest Intel 11th Gen Core i5 based laptops would be a good choice for my home computing/streaming, and because the integrated Iris XE graphics - widely praised as a decent leap ahead the previous UHD graphics - would be good for my young kids light 3D gaming (just Minecraft now but probably more in years ahead). Going for a gaming laptop/separate GPU seemed unnecessary.

So I bought a pre-built Lenovo E14 gen 2 ThinkPad, i51135G7, 16 GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200 RAM, 512GB SSD and listed as having "integrated Iris XE graphics" on the Lenovo NZ website on a special, seemed to tick all my boxes for a long term purchase.

Only after buying did I read elsewhere that "To properly enable Iris® Xe Graphics the system must be in dual-channel memory configuration" - without this, it performs like the old Intel UHD graphics, perhaps 30% slower (see: Intel and this blog). Further inquiries with Lenovo confirmed the RAM is single channel, and they sent me a link to a different product spec website listing all models as having "Integrated Intel Iris XE graphics functions as UHD graphics". The support people were awful and tried to bamboozle me with rapid talk of MHZ and caches and how other parts of the system make it great, especially the 16GB of RAM.

A couple of questions about this-

(1) I presume even 16GB of RAM does not overcome the single channel limitation? As in, you can't configure a single 16GB RAM stick as 'dual channel' (partition it somehow?)? My basic understanding is that it's the 2x physical slots with 2 RAM sticks that doubles the CPU's access to the RAM units and hence speeds up performance?

(2) I'm pretty sure I have grounds to cancel my order for a refund. The sales website and order confirmation only stated "Iris XE graphics" - nothing about it 'functioning as UHD'.

(3) Or am I worried about nothing - will the real world difference likely be so negligible that I should just not bother with changing this over?

I also wonder how many others were persuaded to shell out extra for the latest chip, only to find (or perhaps never realise) that with one RAM stick they may be getting no graphics advantage over the older models.

Any help appreciated!