so after trip #7 to the apple store for the macbook pro, im done with it....

need a laptop for the 14 year old thatll do light gaming (at least as good as the macbook) for stuff like roblox,mine craft etc

wanna stay under 1200 as ill prob end up buying another for son #2

whats the best performance laptop in that range (intel or AMD?)

maybe these??

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/laptops/lenovo/lenovo-ideapad-slim-3-15-6-ryzen-5-laptop/403390/

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/laptops/dell/dell-inspiron-3000-15-6-i5-laptop/389058/