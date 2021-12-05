Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersAdding RAM to Laptop
kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290798 5-Dec-2021 22:14
Send private message

I might be able to get my hands on an Acer Aspire laptop, I’ve been told it has 2x 4GB of DDR4 RAM.

I’ve never opened a laptop before but is ir possible on these series of laptops to upgrade the ram. Likely 2x 8GB DDR4.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824812 5-Dec-2021 22:18
Send private message

As long as it's not soldered RAM. Do you know the model no. ? 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824819 5-Dec-2021 23:02
Send private message

Wakrak:

As long as it's not soldered RAM. Do you know the model no. ? 



I’ve asked the question re model number.

How does one tell from spec sheets if it’s soldered?

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2824823 5-Dec-2021 23:10
Send private message

It will say onboard or soldered. If not check reviews.

You really need to find out because if its soldered and there's no free slot(like on some Asus models), unless you've got amazing soldering skills and experience, you're SOL.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



1024kb
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2824825 5-Dec-2021 23:28
Send private message

Most late model Acer Aspire laptops (using DDR 4 RAM) I've seen have a single soldered module & a single physical slot that allow upgrades - giving a maximum capacity of 36GB (existing 4GB + 32GB maximum DDR4 SODIMM), but often limited to 20GB max.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824826 5-Dec-2021 23:33
Send private message

I’ve been told acer aspire A515-51G.

There’s a lot of variation in this model, is there similarity in the ram though??

This topic talks about an extra slot? But also adding a 16GB. Can you add 16GB to a 4GB? I thought they had to be the same size??

https://community.acer.com/en/discussion/584431/ram-upgrade-quenstion-for-acer-aspire-5-a515-51g

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824830 6-Dec-2021 00:02
Send private message

1024kb: Most late model Acer Aspire laptops (using DDR 4 RAM) I've seen have a single soldered module & a single physical slot that allow upgrades - giving a maximum capacity of 36GB (existing 4GB + 32GB maximum DDR4 SODIMM), but often limited to 20GB max.


So you can add any size you like as long as it’s the same speed is the correct?

What type of ram do these things typically take? Just looking to see if an upgrade is worth while so will physically look at it before I decide

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11896 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824846 6-Dec-2021 08:13
Send private message

Yes, you can mix sizes.

 

You can generally mix the speed as well, and the system should drop to the lowest specced RAM speed. For best performance though, best to have same speed spec RAM.

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



1101
3016 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824922 6-Dec-2021 10:53
Send private message

Kingston & possibly other RAM Brands have a lookup tool on their website.
It will tell you what RAM you can put in it .

 

More than 8Gb could be a waste of time if its a low spec CPU in it. eg celeron or i3

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 