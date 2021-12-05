I might be able to get my hands on an Acer Aspire laptop, I’ve been told it has 2x 4GB of DDR4 RAM.
I’ve never opened a laptop before but is ir possible on these series of laptops to upgrade the ram. Likely 2x 8GB DDR4.
As long as it's not soldered RAM. Do you know the model no. ?
Wakrak:
As long as it's not soldered RAM. Do you know the model no. ?
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
1024kb: Most late model Acer Aspire laptops (using DDR 4 RAM) I've seen have a single soldered module & a single physical slot that allow upgrades - giving a maximum capacity of 36GB (existing 4GB + 32GB maximum DDR4 SODIMM), but often limited to 20GB max.
Yes, you can mix sizes.
You can generally mix the speed as well, and the system should drop to the lowest specced RAM speed. For best performance though, best to have same speed spec RAM.
Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!
Kingston & possibly other RAM Brands have a lookup tool on their website.
It will tell you what RAM you can put in it .
More than 8Gb could be a waste of time if its a low spec CPU in it. eg celeron or i3