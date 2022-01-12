Pricespy doesn't track many gaming laptops. There's a few but it's confusing (listed by serial numbers, doesn't list all retailers, etc).

What's a good sale around the $2000-$3000 range? Could I expect 10-20% discounts, or would it just be like $100 or $200 off? Which stores are best? (It seems to be mostly dedicated computer stores that sell them, and they have strict return policies - e.g. Computer Lounge charges a 35% "restock fee" for open box returns within 7 days! And PB Tech can be quite abrasive in my experience) What is resale value and market like in NZ? Because my other option would be to get a Macbook and a PS5, and I know those will hold resale value for 5+ years, but would prefer a gaming laptop instead.

Thanks!