I am posting this from my Dell G7 7700 laptop running Ubuntu 20.04. It was delivered with Windows 10 and I was very pleasantly surprised as to how easy it was to get Ubuntu installed as well - I just reduced the size of the Windows partition and booted the Ubuntu installer from USB and it did the rest. Both Windows and Ubuntu work with secure boot enabled. This is largely because Ubuntu kernels are properly signed for secure booting, and Dell offer their own Linux laptops so they test their BIOSes for booting Linux. Being a modern laptop it is UEFI, and that means that the Windows bootloader refuses to boot non-Windows code. But the Ubuntu grub bootloader is happy to boot Windows 10 and allow me to select between Windows and Ubuntu, and Windows still does major updates properly booted this way. On my old laptop with old BIOS booting between Windows 10 and Ubuntu, Windows messed up major updates unless it was booted via its own bootloader. As well, the Dell BIOS has the option to hit F12 during startup to select what to boot from the UEFI boot device list, and both Windows and Ubuntu are listed there, as well as PXE booting options and other things if you have them enabled.

But Windows 10 on this laptop has a major problem that I have not found a fix for. Ubuntu just goes to sleep as you would expect when you close the lid. Everything shuts down except minimal RAM maintenance. When the lid is shut in Windows, it appears to go to sleep, but actually the CPU seems to be still running at full speed, but without the fans running. It overheats rapidly and if you are lucky goes into thermal shutdown. From online reports, if you are unlucky, the plastic melts from the heat. In my case, I got thermal shutdown soon enough - when I came back half an hour later it was really off but still felt very hot. But when I was later experimenting, I found that it can easily get hot enough to burn you. I have not tried to reinstall Windows 10 from scratch - that might make sleep work properly. My Windows install was done by taking the existing provided install of Windows 10 and using PCmover to copy across everything I wanted from my old laptop. After that, I have not been able to get sleep to work properly, despite trying everything I found online and two BIOS updates that were supposed to help. I am hoping that the upgrade to Windows 11 will fix this when it finally happens. Given that Ubuntu manages to sleep properly, it is likely a Windows registry problem causing it. But until it is fixed, using Windows on battery is PIA.