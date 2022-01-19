I'd like to do more with Linux (this happens periodically). What is the state of dual booting Windows and Linux on laptops in 2022? The last time I tried this I had a world of hurt with UEFI vs BIOS booting, though this was a good ~5 years ago. I've been using a Chromebook since then, which is awesome for casual use, but am pushing up against the limits for some less-casual uses. I've also learned the hard way that there are just some things that are easier on Windows (especially MS Word which is essentially a requirement for my day job).
Can anyone recommend something that will definitely work with both? I've only ever used Debian/Ubuntu/apt based distros and so would likely start with Ubuntu everything else being equal, but am happy to try other distros if laptop support is better/easier.