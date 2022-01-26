Any laptops that DONT have fans or vent on the bottom ?
So that it can be placed on a bed ?
Laptops that don't have bottom vents may use the base as a heat-sink and still overheat. I pop a big book on my knee and have my laptop sitting on this.
What are you planning to do with it? I use my ageing MacBook Pro on my bed, but I'm only using it for word processing so there's no strain on the system.
Don't use your notebook / portable computer in your lap. The person who coined the term "laptop" should be reviled by history alongside Stalin, Mao, Amin and that chap with the moustache we're not allowed to mention.
If you absolutely must, then use one of the pillow/board things linked above, but ideally, use it on a desk or a table.
Got our kids a bean bag laptop tray each. Cheap as chips and work very well at keeping the laptop away from the fabric (dust/fibres) and keeping airflow going underneath. Comfortable to use also.
I mean to answer your question if you were wanting a more passively cooled device, aim for a aluminium unibody design which acts as a passive heatsink. Something like the Dell 55X0 Precision Series for example.
If you run your laptop on the bed, there's a few things which can go wrong.
•Risk of mechanical stress action on any accessories plugged into the motherboard, resulting in physical damage to the charge and/or USB ports.
•Risk of falling from height.
•Risk of heat damaging the battery, more heat will cause the battery to speed up the internal aging process, increasing the internal resistance and decreasing the capacity of the battery.
•Risk of heat damage to the internal components, and may cause (in extreme cases) solder degradation or exacerbate existing imperfections like dry solder joints.
•Increased risk of foreign object intrusion like hair and dust clogging up the fan mechanism, IO ports and air vents of the device.
•Increased risk of strain injury from improper posture cause by operating a laptop lying down/sitting without adequate support.
And more I'm sure I've missed. I kinda went on a rant there.
I use one of these in bed, in my wheelchair or if I am dinning in the lounge. They cost $35 from Briscoes. WARNING they do have horrible polystyrene beads in them so be careful with children.
we use an old cupboard shelf for our son. flat stable and allows good airflow for the laptop
tehgerbil:
I feel ya lol. It's one of those weird little things that pushes my buttons.
Lias:
I feel ya lol. It's one of those weird little things that pushes my buttons.
Why is this this giving a disturbing mental picture, aaaaarrrrgggghhhh begone from my head dammit
You guys just missed out on the $0.20 (delivered) laptop stands from Kogan!
https://www.cheapies.nz/node/31822
Orders yet to be shipped though. Won't be surprised if all orders are cancelled.
MikeB4:
Why is this this giving a disturbing mental picture, aaaaarrrrgggghhhh begone from my head dammit
Hey bigboy, how you doing.
Did that help?
Lias:
Hey bigboy, how you doing.
Did that help?
That did it I need to have enough Jack Daniels to induce amnesia 😀