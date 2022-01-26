I mean to answer your question if you were wanting a more passively cooled device, aim for a aluminium unibody design which acts as a passive heatsink. Something like the Dell 55X0 Precision Series for example.



If you run your laptop on the bed, there's a few things which can go wrong.



•Risk of mechanical stress action on any accessories plugged into the motherboard, resulting in physical damage to the charge and/or USB ports.

•Risk of falling from height.

•Risk of heat damaging the battery, more heat will cause the battery to speed up the internal aging process, increasing the internal resistance and decreasing the capacity of the battery.

•Risk of heat damage to the internal components, and may cause (in extreme cases) solder degradation or exacerbate existing imperfections like dry solder joints.

•Increased risk of foreign object intrusion like hair and dust clogging up the fan mechanism, IO ports and air vents of the device.

•Increased risk of strain injury from improper posture cause by operating a laptop lying down/sitting without adequate support.



And more I'm sure I've missed. I kinda went on a rant there.





