laptops on beds
#293492 26-Jan-2022 10:12
Any laptops that DONT have fans or vent on the bottom ?

 

So that it can be placed on a bed ?

  #2856488 26-Jan-2022 10:16
Laptops that don't have bottom vents may use the base as a heat-sink and still overheat.  I pop a big book on my knee and have my laptop sitting on this.




  #2856495 26-Jan-2022 10:23
What are you planning to do with it? I use my ageing MacBook Pro on my bed, but I'm only using it for word processing so there's no strain on the system.

  #2856496 26-Jan-2022 10:24
Macbook with m1 chip




  #2856502 26-Jan-2022 10:33
I've seen a few teenagers ruin laptops that way 😄

 

Easiest solution is THIS.

 

 

  #2856515 26-Jan-2022 10:55
Don't use your notebook / portable computer in your lap. The person who coined the term "laptop" should be reviled by history alongside Stalin, Mao, Amin and that chap with the moustache we're not allowed to mention. 

 

If you absolutely must, then use one of the pillow/board things linked above, but ideally, use it on a desk or a table.

 

 




  #2856520 26-Jan-2022 11:11
Got our kids a bean bag laptop tray each.  Cheap as chips and work very well at keeping the laptop away from the fabric (dust/fibres) and keeping airflow going underneath.  Comfortable to use also.    




  #2856522 26-Jan-2022 11:14
I mean to answer your question if you were wanting a more passively cooled device, aim for a aluminium unibody design which acts as a passive heatsink. Something like the Dell 55X0 Precision Series for example.

If you run your laptop on the bed, there's a few things which can go wrong.

•Risk of mechanical stress action on any accessories plugged into the motherboard, resulting in physical damage to the charge and/or USB ports.
•Risk of falling from height. 
•Risk of heat damaging the battery, more heat will cause the battery to speed up the internal aging process, increasing the internal resistance and decreasing the capacity of the battery.
•Risk of heat damage to the internal components, and may cause (in extreme cases) solder degradation or exacerbate existing imperfections like dry solder joints. 
•Increased risk of foreign object intrusion like hair and dust clogging up the fan mechanism, IO ports and air vents of the device. 
•Increased risk of strain injury from improper posture cause by operating a laptop lying down/sitting without adequate support.

And more I'm sure I've missed. I kinda went on a rant there. 



  #2856548 26-Jan-2022 11:45
I use one of these in bed, in my wheelchair or if I am dinning in the lounge. They cost $35 from Briscoes. WARNING they do have horrible polystyrene beads in them so be careful with children. 

 

 

 

  #2856549 26-Jan-2022 11:45
we use an old cupboard shelf for our son. flat stable and allows good airflow for the laptop

  #2856550 26-Jan-2022 11:49
tehgerbil:

 

And more I'm sure I've missed. I kinda went on a rant there. 

 

I feel ya lol. It's one of those weird little things that pushes my buttons.




  #2856553 26-Jan-2022 11:51
Lias:

 

 

 

I feel ya lol. It's one of those weird little things that pushes my buttons.

 

 

Why is this this giving a disturbing mental picture,  aaaaarrrrgggghhhh begone from my head dammit

  #2856555 26-Jan-2022 11:53
You guys just missed out on the $0.20 (delivered) laptop stands from Kogan! 

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/31822 

 

Orders yet to be shipped though. Won't be surprised if all orders are cancelled. 

  #2856562 26-Jan-2022 12:00
MikeB4:

 

Why is this this giving a disturbing mental picture,  aaaaarrrrgggghhhh begone from my head dammit

 

 

Hey bigboy, how you doing.

 

Did that help?




  #2856577 26-Jan-2022 12:21
Lias:

 

 

 

Hey bigboy, how you doing.

 

Did that help?

 

 

That did it I need to have enough Jack Daniels to induce amnesia 😀 

  #2856600 26-Jan-2022 13:03
These bamboo ones are good as they have air holes and keep off the bedclothes. I’ve seen shorter ones without the coffee cup section. Doubles as a bed tray.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/computer-furniture/desks-tables/auction-3441333630.htm

