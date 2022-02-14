Hi - I'm trying to upgrade the firmware on my HP USB-C Dock G5. The manual says to go to the HP website and download the file HPFirmwareInstaller by going to: Software and Drivers - <select your product> - <select your OS>. However, when I do this, it says there are no files for my OS and if I try to choose a different OS, it doesn't give me any OS's in the dropdown to choose from. I'm therefore unable to download the file I need to initiate the firmware upgrade.

Can anyone point me in the right direction of how to get HPFirmwareInstaller for this dock, or alternatively a different way of upgrading the firmware on it?

Many thanks in advance.