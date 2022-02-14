Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Firmware upgrade for HP USB-C Dock G5
dapps

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293804 14-Feb-2022 21:40
Hi - I'm trying to upgrade the firmware on my HP USB-C Dock G5. The manual says to go to the HP website and download the file HPFirmwareInstaller by going to: Software and Drivers - <select your product> - <select your OS>. However, when I do this, it says there are no files for my OS and if I try to choose a different OS, it doesn't give me any OS's in the dropdown to choose from. I'm therefore unable to download the file I need to initiate the firmware upgrade.

 

Can anyone point me in the right direction of how to get HPFirmwareInstaller for this dock, or alternatively a different way of upgrading the firmware on it?

 

Many thanks in advance.

jfanning
436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2868376 14-Feb-2022 21:50
Do you have an HP laptop as well?  If so download HPIA and try that

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2868454 15-Feb-2022 07:40
Or else email HP, we did that and got sent the file directly for our docks (but still didnt fix the issue)

 

Why do you need to upgrade it - what issue are you having ?

 

 




Andib
1241 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2868467 15-Feb-2022 08:22
Here's the download for the latest G5 Dock Firmware 1.0.14.0 Rev.A

 

https://ftp.hp.com/pub/softpaq/sp134001-134500/sp134241.exe

 

Easiest way to find the dock firmware I find is to use an HP Laptops serial and get it from that page (HP have always made it a mission to download drivers from their site)

 

 




clinty
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2868487 15-Feb-2022 09:28
dapps:

 

Hi - I'm trying to upgrade the firmware on my HP USB-C Dock G5. The manual says to go to the HP website and download the file HPFirmwareInstaller by going to: Software and Drivers - <select your product> - <select your OS>. However, when I do this, it says there are no files for my OS and if I try to choose a different OS, it doesn't give me any OS's in the dropdown to choose from. I'm therefore unable to download the file I need to initiate the firmware upgrade.

 

Can anyone point me in the right direction of how to get HPFirmwareInstaller for this dock, or alternatively a different way of upgrading the firmware on it?

 

Many thanks in advance.

 

 

The link above will be for Windows.

 


What OS do you have?

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

dapps

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2869048 15-Feb-2022 19:25
Many thanks for everyone's help and suggestions - that was a great help.

 

I installed the update from @Andib's link. It's made some difference, but hasn't resolved the fundamental issue I was hoping it would.

 

I'm using a Macbook Pro (2021) to connect to the dock, but if I try to drive two external monitors it will show the same image on both external monitors. The Mac only considers there to be one external monitor with this setup. The image is therefore replicated on both external monitors with no Display Settings available to change it.

 

When I was previously driving two external monitors on a Windows laptop it was fine, so I wasn't sure if it was a Mac issue or had been fixed in a dock firmware update. At least I know now that the latest firmware hasn't fixed it.

 

I'm currently connecting the second monitor via a separate cable directly into the laptop which works OK, but I was hoping to clean things up and drive it all through the dock.

 

 

 

 

mrdrifter
478 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2869106 15-Feb-2022 19:54
I run a number of the G5 docks with windows machines and all work with dual monitors so I would say it's likely the combination of Mac and the dock.

Behodar
8380 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869111 15-Feb-2022 20:06
dapps: I'm using a Macbook Pro (2021) to connect to the dock

 

What size? The 13" model only supports one external display. Larger ones support two.

 

Edit: Just saw this, which would indicate that it's a bigger one!

 

I'm currently connecting the second monitor via a separate cable directly into the laptop which works OK



Oblivian
6670 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2869128 15-Feb-2022 20:53
The last time I struck this with a dell dock, the mac needed the updated display link drivers that supported the change in security to the OS

Pretty sure the HP has display link video too?

In which case you prob need that? (Also does some 4k changes)

https://www.synaptics.com/products/displaylink-graphics/downloads/macos

dapps

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2869187 15-Feb-2022 21:34
Many thanks again and after updating those synaptics Display Link drivers, it has resolved some other 4k display issues that I was getting. Unfortunately, the mirrored screens is still happening.

 

I did find the following which seems to confirm it is a limitation with MacOS (https://h30434.www3.hp.com/t5/Notebook-Video-Display-and-Touch/HP-G5-USB-C-Dock-and-2-Monitors-Displays/td-p/7591114). "MacOS only supports a feature of DisplayPort 1.2 called MST in 'mirror' mode, whereas it requires 'alt' mode to support multiple monitors."

 

Oh well, it was a fun journey and looks like I'll just have to live with a slightly messy cable setup. 

