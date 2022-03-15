Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is this battery reading correct

#295244 15-Mar-2022 19:27
Kids have old Toshiba laptops they use for school, so to keep them going a bit longer, threw in some RAM, SSD and new battery.

 

Checking the battery after a couple of weeks one one of them, I ran a battery report from Windows, and its showing me the Full Charge Capacity is 12,265mWh, and the Design Capacity 48,400 mWh.

 

 Am I right in reading this as the battery is not charging correctly ? Its a 3rd party model from PBtech, not official Toshiba.

 

If so, would you say the battery is at fault, or the laptop/charger ?

 

 Going to run test on the other kids laptop now to see what its showing.

 

 




  #2886696 15-Mar-2022 19:48
Design capacity - full charge (if windows is actually reporting it as 100% fully charged) will give you a rough guess on the estimate so you can math it yourself. 

 

But I reckon that battery is a bit cooked.

 

 

 

What does HWInfo 64 say? They would actually give an actual wear % from battery management.

 

 

 

edit: Yes the wrong charger can damage the battery(or just not charge it at all unless a 3rd party charger(you're using the original right?) is smart enough to try not to deliver too much) but if windows is actually reporting that as 100% charged at that full charge capacity that battery is well and truly stuffed.




  #2886721 15-Mar-2022 21:25
Odd, threw the same battery into same model but different laptop, and it reported correctly. Will keep eye on it over next few days and if discharges quickly, will send back for replacement. The other one is fine so far.

 

 

 

And yes, using the original Toshiba chargers.

 

 

 

 




