Kids have old Toshiba laptops they use for school, so to keep them going a bit longer, threw in some RAM, SSD and new battery.

Checking the battery after a couple of weeks one one of them, I ran a battery report from Windows, and its showing me the Full Charge Capacity is 12,265mWh, and the Design Capacity 48,400 mWh.

Am I right in reading this as the battery is not charging correctly ? Its a 3rd party model from PBtech, not official Toshiba.

If so, would you say the battery is at fault, or the laptop/charger ?

Going to run test on the other kids laptop now to see what its showing.