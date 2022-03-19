Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums › Laptops and mobile computers › Which laptop (advice pls)?
Britguy

30 posts

Geek


#295293 19-Mar-2022 12:43
Being a bit of a dinosaur myself I'm not the best person to ask, so when my wife asked me "what laptop shall I get for work", I thought i'd throw it out to a community who might be better placed to help her.

 

Basically my wife has a laptop as part of her job, but she is a bit concerned that it is too heavy, seeing as she will be travelling constantly, and much by airplane, lugging other gear as well. The laptop she has been given is a new Thinkpad which weighs in at around 1.7kg. 

 

Her basic requirements are as such:

 

Large spread sheets

 

Accounting

 

Data analytics

 

Lightweight

 

Sturdy built (not bendy or flimsy)

 

Sufficient memory

 

Good battery life

 

15" (approx) screen

 

Windows only

 

Mid range cost (circa $2000-$2500)

 

 

 

WONT be used for gaming

 

It's not that I (she) wants people to do her research for her, but neither she or I am that much into computers, that we know what to even look for as such. Sometimes its best to just ask people who DO know what they are talking about.

 

Thanks guys.

qwertee
548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2888716 19-Mar-2022 13:04
Have a read of this existing in Geekzone.
Forums › Laptops and mobile computers › Laptop Advice for my Mum

 

This was very helpful for me 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=37&topicid=290834

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11911 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888744 19-Mar-2022 17:07
Business grade laptop regardless. 

 

So HP Probook, or Dell/Lenovo equivalent.

 

Asus/MSI/Acer etc are all decent brands etc but more standard consumer aimed, and just don't seem to last as long. Had a Core 2 Duo Probook come back to me recently, still working perfectly fine after all these years :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

Website - Photo Gallery

 

 

gehenna
7335 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888745 19-Mar-2022 17:11
Surface Laptop 15"/16GB



sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2888824 19-Mar-2022 18:59
HP Elitebook Zbook firefly both have 3 year next day on site warranty, Probooks have 1 year onsite, but can be extended to 3 years. those would be my pick!

 

 

timmmay
18457 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2888833 19-Mar-2022 19:56
HP Elitebook, HP Probook, or Microsoft Surface - I've had all three. The HP have slightly better WiFi, the Surface cooling fans are a lot quieter. Look at ports before you decide - last time I looked the cheaper Probook had Ethernet but the more expensive Elitebook didn't unless you purchased a dock. HP are usually better value than MS. Both have excellent support if you get the professional grade Elitebook / Surface.

Britguy

30 posts

Geek


  #2888879 20-Mar-2022 07:35
Thanks guys, some great advice here. I'll pass it on to my wife and see where she goes. Much appreciated.

