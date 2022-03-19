Being a bit of a dinosaur myself I'm not the best person to ask, so when my wife asked me "what laptop shall I get for work", I thought i'd throw it out to a community who might be better placed to help her.

Basically my wife has a laptop as part of her job, but she is a bit concerned that it is too heavy, seeing as she will be travelling constantly, and much by airplane, lugging other gear as well. The laptop she has been given is a new Thinkpad which weighs in at around 1.7kg.

Her basic requirements are as such:

Large spread sheets

Accounting

Data analytics

Lightweight

Sturdy built (not bendy or flimsy)

Sufficient memory

Good battery life

15" (approx) screen

Windows only

Mid range cost (circa $2000-$2500)

WONT be used for gaming

It's not that I (she) wants people to do her research for her, but neither she or I am that much into computers, that we know what to even look for as such. Sometimes its best to just ask people who DO know what they are talking about.

Thanks guys.