Hi all,

I tried googling but could not really find an answer to trying here. I have a surface book 2 laptop with the detachable touch screen. I will shortly be travelling soon and do not intend to take my laptop, but I am wondering about the feasibility of just detaching the screen and using it like an iPad or other tablet. Does anyone know the feasibility of doing something like this and whether there is a system requirement that it must be docked back to the keyboard?

i would rather not look at buying a separate tablet/iPad if I can help it. Mainly looking for something to store e-books and downloaded tv shows/movies for while travelling, and an ability to do a bit of work in the event that I get stuck due COVID-19 or similar induced delays.

Thank you in advance.