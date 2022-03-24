Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Surface book laptop question regarding detachable screen
DAH12345

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295376 24-Mar-2022 13:29
Hi all,

 

I tried googling but could not really find an answer to trying here. I have a surface book 2 laptop with the detachable touch screen. I will shortly be travelling soon and do not intend to take my laptop, but I am wondering about the feasibility of just detaching the screen and using it like an iPad or other tablet. Does anyone know the feasibility of doing something like this and whether there is a system requirement that it must be docked back to the keyboard?

 

i would rather not look at buying a separate tablet/iPad if I can help it. Mainly looking for something to store e-books and downloaded tv shows/movies for while travelling, and an ability to do a bit of work in the event that I get stuck due COVID-19 or similar induced delays.

 

Thank you in advance.

Shindig
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2891385 24-Mar-2022 13:33
No need to have the SFb2 docked, the screen is designed to run independently and will operate without.

 

Note, you will have less battery life as there are two batteries in the SFb2, one in the screen one in the base.

 

Also, if you have the dedicated video card, you won't take advantage of that.

 

If you are after that tablet experience, the SFb2 isn't really the greatest tablet experience and MS and done away with Tablet Mode in Win11. 

 

A iPad would suit your tablet needs loads better!

 

Hope that helps




The little things make the biggest difference.

