SheriffNZ:

Hi all - I'm probably getting to be in the market for a "family" new computer and am looking for some advice from you fine people.

Our current one is some form of HP which we were given for free by my wife's work when they upgraded. Tbh, we probably overpaid.... It's currently so slow as to be practically unusable but iPad's/work computers have been able to full the gap since I last bought a computer in around 2010(!).

A bit of background on the use case:

we use Microsoft Onedrive and use the Microsoft Office products;

Email is via gmail;

Intend to do some light video editing from my Gopro going forward;

Work computers are Windows (previously only ever used Windows);

Other than computers, the house is very Apple Centric with ipads, iphone's and apple tvs.

My kids would probably like to do some light gaming on the machine (Roblox/Minecraft etc).

We just bought my daughter a HP Probook X360 435 G8 Convertible for school. It was one of the recommended devices and fit the budget. The school is in the "Windows" world so my son will eventually get something similar when he gets to the same age in a couple of years.

Historically, with Windows machines I've had they've slowed down significantly over time. Admittedly, I've never really spent much money on them but I do keep reading about people with old Macbook's still going strong after a number of years. Do Macbooks last longer than comparable Windows machines?

Given the integration with the rest of our (primarily my (as I'll be setting it up)) Apple household I'm also considering a macbook air. It's roughly the same price as the computer we got my daughter, which is probably what I'd get if I went the windows route. I'm not too worried about Macbooks not being touch screen. I have a touch screen on my work computer and hardly ever use it.

I've always wondered what Apple Computers are like so that's a curiosity itch I'd like to scratch at some point.

I'm probably leaning towards a Macbook Air, unless you good folks can see any major issues with my use case that just won't work on a Macbook?

Is there anything else I should factor into my decision making?

Thanks in advance for your help!

Cheers