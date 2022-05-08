A friend has had an HP laptop fail (1 year old).

HP service reported water damage and photos show significant internal corrosion.

The recent failure followed several weeks of rainfall. The house is an older open plan structure that is frugally heated. Maybe also cooking moisture present at times.

I suspect the laptop water damage was actually trapped condensation inside the case.

My thoughts are to sit a new replacement laptop on a gentle heating pad of some sort.... perhaps an animal heating pad or a seedling heating pad.

Maybe a dehumidifier could help.